Shamrock Rovers' Europa Conference League ties confirmed

Shamrock Rovers will be at home for their first experience of Europa Conference League football when they welcome Swedish side Djurgarden to Tallaght Stadium on Thursday September 8.
Discussions with Uefa were held following Friday’s draw in Istanbul which pitted Rovers against the Swedes, Molde from Norway and top ranked KAA Gent.
Rovers have arguably their toughest assignment when they travel to Belgium for their second game, in September 15, against Gent.
Molde will be the opposition in consecutive games, firstly away on October 6, before the Tallaght rematch seven days later.
Gent are in Dublin on October 27 before the Hoops bookend the series by travelling to Stockholm to meet Djurgardens on November 3.
All of the home games kick off at their requested time of 8pm.
The top two in the table proceed to the last 16 of Europe’s third tier competition.