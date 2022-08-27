Shamrock Rovers' Europa Conference League ties confirmed

Shamrock Rovers' group fixtures in this season's Europa Conference League have been confirmed. The Hoops were drawn in Group F alongside KAA Gent, Molde and Djurgardens
FIXTURES CONFIRMED: Andy Lyons of Shamrock Rovers has a shot on goal svaed by Ádám Bogdán of Ferencváros during the UEFA Europa League play-off second leg. Pic: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Sat, 27 Aug, 2022 - 11:10
John Fallon

Shamrock Rovers will be at home for their first experience of Europa Conference League football when they welcome Swedish side Djurgarden to Tallaght Stadium on Thursday September 8.

Discussions with Uefa were held following Friday’s draw in Istanbul which pitted Rovers against the Swedes, Molde from Norway and top ranked KAA Gent.

Rovers have arguably their toughest assignment when they travel to Belgium for their second game, in September 15, against Gent.

Molde will be the opposition in consecutive games, firstly away on October 6, before the Tallaght rematch seven days later.

Gent are in Dublin on October 27 before the Hoops bookend the series by travelling to Stockholm to meet Djurgardens on November 3.

All of the home games kick off at their requested time of 8pm.

The top two in the table proceed to the last 16 of Europe’s third tier competition.

<p>RETIREMENT: Ellen White, England’s all-time record women’s goalscorer has revealed a punctured lung hastened her retirement. Pic: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.</p>

