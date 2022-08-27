Chelsea and Leicester near agreement on Wesley Fofana after new £75m bid

Chelsea are nearing a full agreement with Leicester City for the transfer of Wesley Fofana, with the Midlands club entertaining a fourth bid of around £75m for the defender.

Personal terms with Chelsea have long been arranged with the Frenchman, although the London club have not finalised any add-ons with their opponents on Saturday.

Brendan Rodgers said Wesley Fofana will not be involved against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as the defender continues to train with Leicester’s under-23s. Rodgers said the situation with Fofana was “totally different” from when Leicester sanctioned Harry Maguire’s sale to Manchester United for £80m.

Rodgers said he would consider bringing back Fofana when the 21-year-old centre-back was “ready to commit to the team.” Fofana did not turn up for one training session last week and trained alone during another. He is understood to be keen on joining Chelsea.

Asked whether there were similarities to when Maguire was sold in 2019, Rodgers replied: “It was totally different. I was aware over the course of the summer that there was a possibility that could happen and in fairness to Harry, in terms of his behaviour and his focus for the club, [he] was fantastic right until the last minute that he was with the team and the squad and then he moved on. So, no, it is different. Obviously in a few of my seasons here we’ve lost Ben Chilwell as well but this unfortunately is a little bit different. But our focus is with the team and the players that are available.”

Rodgers reiterated that players must depart if he is to strengthen before the transfer window closes on Thursday. “[We’re] probably looking at a few players at least [leaving] to try and allow us to do some business to bring some in,” he said. “That’s been the model of the club in terms of a player moving on and releasing funds to bring in other players.”

Rodgers said he would not get downbeat despite Leicester being without a victory other than on penalties at Stockport County in the Carabao Cup. “I’m one of the last people who will lose my optimism,” the manager said.

Guardian