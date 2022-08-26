Robbie Benson the hero as Dundalk see off Wexford in extra time

Wexford FC 2 Dundalk F 3 (aet):

A Robbie Benson extra time goal from a penalty handed Premier Division Dundalk a dramatic victory in this FAI CUP third round game at Ferrycarrig Park.

There was no doubt the pressure was on Wexford despite their shock opening round victory over Sligo Rovers for they were playing an inform Dundalk side with just two defeats in their last sixteen league games.

Dundalk's opening saw them apply the early pressure with Stevan Bradley and David McKellen being particularly prominent but it was the homeside who forced the games opening corner on six minutes which was easily dealt with by the visitor's defence.

One had to wait until the fifteenth minute for the first direct shot on goal with McMillans effort well held by keeper Alex Moody.

In what was a very lacklustre opening that saw little flowing football Wexford still looked dangerous on the counter attack as Conor Crowley after a fine run pulled the ball across the face of the goal but there was no one to apply the finish.

Wexford were having their best spell with Ger Shortt bringing a fine twenty-fifth minute save out of keeper Shepperd.

Dundalk, enjoying most of the possession, finally got the breakthrough six minutes before the break.

Runar Hzuge out on the right cut inside the area before linking up with Joe Adams whose shot was parried to one side of the goal, but David McMillan applied the finish beating the keeper at his near post which helped his side to a 0-1 interval lead.

Wexford showing real urgency on the restart and got back level when Jordan Tallon raced through the centre to best Shepperd with a low shot. The home side were playing some sparking football and took a deserved 67th minute lead through a clinical Harry Groome finish leaving it 2-1.

Dundalk, showing signs of panic, eventually broke the home side's second half dominance as Greg Slogett drilled a ball across goal into the opposite corner of net making it 2-2 and extra time.

The sides finished level at the end of the first period of extra time but Benson's penalty after 108 minutes gave the visitors the lead against the run of play.

Wexford FC: Alex Moody, Eoin Farrell, Paul Cleary, Joe Manley, Luka Lovic, Conor Crowley, Len O'Sullivan (Aaron Dobbs 73) Adam Wells (Evan Farrell 73), Jordan Tallon, Harry Groome (Dinny Corcoran 108), Ger Shortt (Thomas Considine 86).

Dundalk FC: Nathan Shepperd, Lewis Macari, Andy Boyle, Sam Bone, Greg Slogett, Steven Bradley, Keith Ward (Robbie Benson 62), Robbie McCourt (John Mountney 62), Joe Adams (Ryan O'Kane 62), Runar Hauge, David McMillen (John Martin 82).

Referee: Adrian Teale.