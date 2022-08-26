‘I want to leave’ – Manchester United target Antony intent on Ajax exit

United have had a bid of around €90million rejected by the Dutch club.
EXIT STRATEGY: Antony, right, wats to leave Ajax (Paul Ellis/PA)

Fri, 26 Aug, 2022 - 21:44
PA Sport Staff

Manchester United target Antony says Ajax are refusing to let him leave the club.

United have had a bid of around 90million euros (£76m) for the Brazilian forward rejected by the Dutch club, the PA news agency understands.

“Since February of this year, my agents came to Amsterdam to inform Ajax of my desire to leave the club to face a new challenge and that some interested clubs would arrive and, with them, certainly a great offer,” Antony said via Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano on YouTube.

I am ready and full of motivation to follow my story and my dreams

“During the window months, meetings concluded including a proposal from Ajax for contract renewal. I made it clear once again I want to leave the club.

“Today in a meeting with the board I expressed my interest in leaving the club, this time with a considerable offer on the table. Others have already arrived (but) Ajax always refuses with the argument it only has five days to replace (me).

“I’m not asking (for Ajax) to release me, I am asking Ajax to sell me as the highest bid received by a player who plays in the Eredivisie.”

A move to United would see Antony reunited with ex-Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, who has already recruited defender Lisandro Martinez from his former club.

“I was very happy in Amsterdam, I won titles at Ajax, made friends and built part of my career, but now I reinforce that I am ready and full of motivation to follow my story and my dreams,” he added.

“People need to listen to me and understand that my motivation moves me towards happiness. I need this to continue performing at a high level. Ajax will always be in my heart.”

