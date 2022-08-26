No slip-up for Damien Duff's Shels in Donegal

The Premier Division side had too much for Bonagee United.
No slip-up for Damien Duff's Shels in Donegal

THROUGH: Shelbourne manager Damien Duff saw his side get past non-league Bonagee. File pic: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Fri, 26 Aug, 2022 - 22:00
Chris Ashmore

Bonagee United 0 

Shelbourne 4 

Goals either side of half time from Josh Giurgi and Daniel Carr paved the way for Shelbourne to comfortably overcome Donegal side Bonagee United to advance to the quarter-finals of the FAI Cup at Dry Arch Park, Letterkenny.

Jack Moylan, and Carr, with his second, added further scores as the gulf in class was clearly evident as the game wore on.

Not unexpectedly, Shelbourne dominated the game against the Ulster Senior League side.

The visitors, who started with only four of the side that drew 1-1 in their league outing, against Bohemians, really should have led by more than one-nil at the interval.

Bonagee goalkeeper Oisin Cannon made a super near-post save to deny substitute Jack Moylan on 23 minutes while Kameron Ledwidge, Gavin Molloy, Stephan Negru, John Ross Wilson, Matty Smith and Moylan all had chances before Shelbourne finally took the lead three minutes into stoppage time at the end of the first half.

Irish underage international Giurgi drilled the ball home into the corner of the net as he latched on to a Moylan cross, with the home side calling for a free after a challenge on Stephen Black during the build-up.

Carr doubled the tally on 53 minutes as he rose to head in a Ledwidge cross.

And Shels put the game beyond doubt on the hour when Moylan lobbed Cannon to make it 3-0 before Carr capitalised on some poor defending to add the fourth on 70 minutes.

Substitute Deano Larkin and Micheal Doherty had opportunities for Bonagee late on but both fired wide.

The only negative for Damien Duff’s side was the withdrawal of captain Shane Farrell through injury in the first half.

Bonagee: Cannon; Lynagh, M. Harkin, Parke, S. Black (Ellison, h-t), C. Black; Funston (Carr, 82 mins), O’Donnell (Larkin 67 mins), G. Harkin; McNamee (Hume 82 mins); Doherty (Barrett, 87 mins).

Shelbourne: Van Der Sluis; Wilson (Kane 6, 61 mins),, Negru, Molloy, Ledwidge; Farrell (Moylan, 18 mins), Dervan (Hodkins 6, 61 mins), Lunney (Temple, 74 mins), Giurgi; Smith, Carr (Hakiki, 74 mins).

Referee: Mr. O. Moran (Dublin)

More in this section

Watford v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - Vicarage Road Neal Maupay excited by ‘new challenge’ after joining Everton from Brighton
Andy Lyons celebrates scoring the goal to win them the tie on the night with teammates 25/8/2022 The lowdown on Shamrock Rovers' Europa Conference League opponents
Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Alan Mannus hoping previous experience will help Shamrock Rovers
<p>EXIT STRATEGY: Antony, right, wats to leave Ajax (Paul Ellis/PA)</p>

‘I want to leave’ – Manchester United target Antony intent on Ajax exit

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up