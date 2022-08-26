No slip-up for Damien Duff's Shels in Donegal

Bonagee United 0

Shelbourne 4

Goals either side of half time from Josh Giurgi and Daniel Carr paved the way for Shelbourne to comfortably overcome Donegal side Bonagee United to advance to the quarter-finals of the FAI Cup at Dry Arch Park, Letterkenny.

Jack Moylan, and Carr, with his second, added further scores as the gulf in class was clearly evident as the game wore on.

Not unexpectedly, Shelbourne dominated the game against the Ulster Senior League side.

The visitors, who started with only four of the side that drew 1-1 in their league outing, against Bohemians, really should have led by more than one-nil at the interval.

Bonagee goalkeeper Oisin Cannon made a super near-post save to deny substitute Jack Moylan on 23 minutes while Kameron Ledwidge, Gavin Molloy, Stephan Negru, John Ross Wilson, Matty Smith and Moylan all had chances before Shelbourne finally took the lead three minutes into stoppage time at the end of the first half.

Irish underage international Giurgi drilled the ball home into the corner of the net as he latched on to a Moylan cross, with the home side calling for a free after a challenge on Stephen Black during the build-up.

Carr doubled the tally on 53 minutes as he rose to head in a Ledwidge cross.

And Shels put the game beyond doubt on the hour when Moylan lobbed Cannon to make it 3-0 before Carr capitalised on some poor defending to add the fourth on 70 minutes.

Substitute Deano Larkin and Micheal Doherty had opportunities for Bonagee late on but both fired wide.

The only negative for Damien Duff’s side was the withdrawal of captain Shane Farrell through injury in the first half.

Bonagee: Cannon; Lynagh, M. Harkin, Parke, S. Black (Ellison, h-t), C. Black; Funston (Carr, 82 mins), O’Donnell (Larkin 67 mins), G. Harkin; McNamee (Hume 82 mins); Doherty (Barrett, 87 mins).

Shelbourne: Van Der Sluis; Wilson (Kane 6, 61 mins),, Negru, Molloy, Ledwidge; Farrell (Moylan, 18 mins), Dervan (Hodkins 6, 61 mins), Lunney (Temple, 74 mins), Giurgi; Smith, Carr (Hakiki, 74 mins).

Referee: Mr. O. Moran (Dublin)