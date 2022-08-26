Late Thomas Longergan strike seals Students' win in five-goal thriller

Galway United 2

UCD 3

Thomas Longergan mined an 87th minute winner as UCD defeated Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Longergan supplied the decisive blow in the closing stages as Andy Myler's outfit prevailed.

Following a disappointing stint in the league, the home team were eager to make an impact early on.

UCD survived a significant scare in the 11th minute as a Conor McCormack corner caused panic in the area. Wilson Waweru connected with McCormack's delivery, but UCD defender Sam Todd cleared the ball off the line.

Though United had enjoyed a decent start the locals were rocked in the 17th minute when UCD hit the front. Dylan Duffy's inviting free-kick was met by Longergan, who supplied the finish in a crowded area.

United summoned a response on the stroke of half-time as Mikie Rowe manufactured space to drill a delightful equaliser from distance.

Six minutes after the restart UCD edged ahead again courtesy of a sweet free-kick from Duffy.

There was no shortage of drama as Galway replied to equalise for the second time in the 65th minute.

Max Hemmings scored following an assist from the hard-working Stephen Walsh as the Tribesmen remained defiant.

With three minutes left Longergan netted following a freak collision involving United goalkeeper Matt Connor and defender Conor O'Keeffe.

In stoppage time United substitute Francely Lomboto was denied by a brave Kian Moore save.

Galway United: Connor; O'Keeffe (Lyons, 90), Portilla (Lomboto, 90), Finnerty; Hemmings, McCormack, Hurley (Hery, 90), McCarthy; Rowe (Manning, 70); Waweru (Manley, 79), Walsh.

UCD: Moore; Dunne (Ryan, 67), Gallagher, Todd, Osam; Keane, Caffrey, Brennan (Norris, 82); Duffy, Longergan, Higgins (Dignam, 82).

Referee: Damien MacGraith.