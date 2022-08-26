Derry City see off much changed Cork City to advance in FAI Cup

DERRY CITY 2 CORK CITY 0

Colin Healy's priority for the current season was evidenced at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Friday night, when bowing out of the Extra.ie FAI Cup when defeated by Derry City.

Having opted to start the proceedings with no fewer than six changes from the side which defeated Cobh last weekend, Cork's focus was clear on promotion to the top flight.

That said, Cork's youthful enthusiasm almost reaped dividends in their opening attack when lone striker, Ruairi Keating forced Derry keeper, Brian Maher, into a vital save in the fourth minute.

That said their efforts to contain the 'Candystripes' fell short as Derry dominated the ball and, to be fair, made particularly hard work of this victory which sees them into the draw for the quarter-finals.

Having struggled to breach the home defence, Cork's hopes were not helped by the controversial dismissal of Keating early in the second half when referee Gavin Colfer decided to produce a red card following an altercation with Derry defender, Mark Connolly.

The Premier Division side grabbed the initiative after just 10 minutes when awarded a penalty.

Patrick McEleney lofted a high ball into the danger area and as Ryan Graydon rose to meet the ball he appeared to be clearly impeded by Cork keeper, James Corcoran.

The referee had no hesitation when pointing to the spot as both players lay on the ground seeking treatment, Corcoran shown a yellow card for the challenge.

Will Patching took possession of the ball and he lashed it home from the spot.

Patching went close to doubling his tally in the 22nd minute, but Corcoran did well when diving low to his left.

Michael Duffy smashed the ball off the Cork upright in the 25th minute as Derry continued to boss the ball, yet they huffed and puffed in the front line, regularly over-elaborating when taking too many touches when well placed in front of goal.

Cork then lost the services of their busy striker in the 50th minute after Keating appeared to get into a tangle with Derry centre-back, Mark Connolly.

The Cork player may have grabbed Connolly's shirt while he was on the ground, a red card from the referee appeared to be harsh in the circumstances.

Derry got back on the attack and McEleney should have made the game safe but his close range header was saved by the well placed Corcoran.

Duffy curled a free-kick agonisingly over the crossbar in the 68th minute as Derry continued to press without success.

And the home side finally got their second goal in the 72nd minute. Central midfielder, Sadou Diallo, drilled a low shot into the corner of the net as Cork failed to clear their lines.

Diallo went close to making it 3-0 during the latter stages, but by that stage a place in the quarter-final had been secured.

To be fair, Cork did well to keep the scoreline respectable as their aspirations for promotion are significant and accompanied by a small band of supporters they faced the 300 miles journey back to Leeside.

DERRY CITY: Maher; Dummigan (Boyce, 75), Connolly, McJannet, Coll; Diallo, McEleney (Thomson, 75); Duffy, Patching (Glass, 61), Graydon (Kavanagh, 70); Akintunde (McGonigle, 70).

CORK CITY: Corcoran; Walker (O'Mah)ony, 75, Honohan, Coleman, O'Connor; Bargary (Kargbo, 60), Coffey, Bolger, Srbely (Crowley, 60) , McGlade (Doona, 60); Keating.

REFEREE: G. Colfer.