The lowdown on Shamrock Rovers' Europa Conference League opponents

The glitz and glam of the European draws are over and Shamrock Rovers can sketch out their Conference League roadmap over the next nine weeks.

Ireland’s back-to-back champions know they will face KAA Gent, Molde and Djurgardens in Group F but it will be Saturday before they discover the schedule.

Predetermined dates, beginning on Thursday September 8, are in the diary but the sequence of six matches must be determined by Uefa.

What is confirmed is Tallaght Stadium hosting the three home matches, a desire realised by some logistical upgrades at the 7,500-capacity arena. Rovers won’t have to seek another derogation next season, removing the necessity to relocate for when the big guns arrive.

Two of the four teams progress to the last-16 knockout stage and Stephen Bradley harbours genuine hopes of snatching one of the tickets.

Only Dundalk under Stephen Kenny in 2016 failed to avoid zero points from their six games but Europa League standard was the competition for the three teams. This third-tier category was designed with the smaller countries in mind.

So, what’s ahead as Rovers and League of Ireland fans bask in the prestige of being among the 96 teams and 36 countries part of the three group stages?

We provide some background and insight about the three teams Rovers will share their group with.

KAA Gent:

Pot for today’s draw: First.

Based in: City of Ghent, Flanders, one hour from the Belgian capital of Brussels.

Founded: 1900.

Nickname: The Buffalos.

Stadium and capacity: Ghelamco Arena, 20,000. Opened 2013.

Domestic form: Currently seventh in the Jupiler League after four games. Finished fifth last season, clinching their European spot in a playoff subgroup.

History against LOI teams: The wonderous Intertoto Cup pitted them against St Patrick’s Athletic and Bohemians three years apart. Away goals were needed to brush off the Saints while they battled back from a first half deficit to prevail 3-2 on aggregate against Bohemians.

How did they get here: Abseiled in by losing their Europa League playoff to Neil Lennon’s Omonio, 2-o in each leg.

Star player: Jens Petter Hauge: A peer of Erling Haaland’s, the winger is on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt, who recently activated the option of converting his loan from AC Milan into a permanent deal.

Fun fact: Gent hothoused a core group of the country’s golden generation, including Thibaut Courtois, Kevin de Bruyne, Christian Benteke and Steven Defour, before they graduated to bigger things.

Travel tips: Handy. Ryanair and Aer Lingus fly direct from Dublin.

Molde FK:

Pot for today’s draw: Second.

Based in: Right on the north-west coast of Norway.

Founded: 1915.

Nickname: The Roses.

Stadium and capacity: Aker Stadium, 11,200. Opened 1998.

Domestic form: Like Ireland, their season format runs through the summer and they currently lead the Eliteserien, five points ahead of Lillestrom and a further two on Bode/Glimt.

History against LOI teams: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in charge of Molde when they drew Sligo Rovers in the 2014 Champions League, winning 2-0 and 1-0. Dundalk made a better fist it during the 2020 Europa League group stage, going ahead at Tallaght before losing 2-1. Molde completed the double at their picturesque venue on a 3-1 scoreline.

How did they get here: No back doors, just three successive wins over IF Elsborg, Kisvarda and most impressively, Austrians Wolfsberger, this week. They reversed a first-leg deficit to power through the playoff 4-1 on aggregate.

Star player: Magnus Wolf Eikrem: Midfield stalwart is now 32 and has been around the block at Manchester United, Malmo and back to Molde.

Fun fact: Both Solskjaer and Age Hareide, in charge of the Denmark side that slayed Ireland in the World Cup playoff, had two spells in charge of the club. Ex-Manchester City striker Uwe Rosler had a brief spell in 2010, helping them avoid relegation.

Travel tips: Difficult. Most doable route to Molde is a connecting flight via Oslo.

Cork city's Liam Kearbney is tackled by Djurgardens Matias Concha during the UEFA cup game in Stockholm in 2005.

Djurgårdens IF:

Pot for today’s draw: Fourth.

Based in: The south of Swedish capital, Stockholm, within the Johanneshov district.

Founded: 1899.

Nickname: The Järnkaminerna (The Iron Stoves).

Stadium and capacity: Stockholmsarenan, also known as the Tele2 Arena, 30,000. Shared with Hammarby IF. Opened 2013.

Domestic form: Third in the Allsvenskan after 19 games, just three points off leaders Hacken with a better goal difference History against LOI teams: Were paired in the Uefa Cup against Shamrock Rovers and Cork City, in 2002 and 2005 respectively, bowing out to City on away goals. Neale Fenn’s goal in the first leg proved decisive for a side that would go on to win the Premier Division two months later.

How did they get here: Similar to Molde, they hurdled three rounds. Beating Mick McCarthy’s former club APOEL 5-3 on aggregate in the playoff highlighted their capabilities.

Star player: Joel Asoro: It’s been an eventful career by 23, becoming Sunderland’s youngest debutant in 2016 and flopping following a €2m move to Swansea City. Has eventually found his feet back in his home city.

Fun fact: Djurgårdens were willing to make Jason Byrne the League of Ireland’s most expensive export in 2006 after bidding €400,000 bid but a dispute over the portion of the fee due to his previous club Bray Wanderers scuppered the deal.

Travel tips: Accessible. Scandinavian Airlines operate direct flights but plenty of cheap connecting alternatives are available.