Shamrock Rovers avoid biggest names but face testing assignments in Euro draw

Shamrock Rovers will face KAA Gent, Molde and Djurgardens FF and in their Europa Conference League group phase kicking off on September 8.

The Hoops managed to avoid West Ham United and Villareal but Belgian outfit Gent were the fifth highest ranked team among the top seeds in Friday’s draw.

Molde from Norway were the second highest from the second seeds. They beat Dundalk in the 2020 Europa League group home and away, 3-1 and 2-1.

Swedish side Djurgardens FF were one of the least desirable options for Rovers from the fourth pot.

Stephen Bradley’s side earned their place in the group phase by winning two ties, firstly overcoming Malta’s Hibernians in the opening round of the Champions League followed by another against Shkupi, the North Macedonian champions in the Europe League.

That latter win ensured their passage into Conference League, regardless of how they fared against Ferencváros. A four-goal cakewalk for the Hungarians in last week’s opening leg removed the edge of Thursday’s rematch at Tallaght but a late winner from Andy Lyons was opportune for today’s draw.

The draw was conducted by ex-Liverpool midfielder Vladimir Šmicer, whose home country of Czech Republic will stage the final at the Fortuna Arena in Prague on June 7.

Istanbul hosted the draw and Turkey’s former goalkeeper Volkan Demirel was the second luminary to assist with the draw, though he required help in the early stages to open the draw balls.

The 32 participants were assigned evenly to four pots based upon their club coefficients, with a string of positive results by Rovers on their European journey this term earning them a spot in the third category.

It is the first time an Irish team has reached the group phase of the Conference League since its inception last year. Three teams, Rovers in 2011 and Dundalk in 2016 and 2020, progressed to the equivalent in the Europa League before Uefa introduced a third tier amid demand across their 55 federations.

Rovers will host their three home games at the 7,500-capacity Tallaght Stadium after Uefa granted an derogation on foot of logistical upgrades.

Speaking ahead of the draw, Bradley insisted the target of securing a top-two finish to reach the last 16 knockout round was realistic.

“We spoke as a group before the season started in January that the plan was not just to get into the group but win games there,” said Bradley, who watched proceedings from home, after granting his players a day off.

“You need a bit of luck the way but we're going to win games, not just happy to be there.

“The talk in January wasn't let's get to the groups and go and have a party. We'll do our best to come out of it.

“We've shown this year against Ludogorets against Shkupi, and others over previous years like Limassol and Brann that we can go and win games in Europe. Our record is right up there with the best of us. That doesn't stop in the groups.”

Europa Conference League dates (Thursdays):

Matchday 1: September 8.

Matchday 2: September 15.

Matchday 3: October 6.

Matchday 4: October 13.

Matchday 5: October 27.

Matchday 6: November 3.