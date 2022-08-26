Europa League draw: Arsenal draw PSV, United get Sociedad

Arsenal have been handed a favourable looking Europa League draw. The Gunners, competition finalists in 2000 and 2019, have been drawn against PSV Eindhoven, Bodo Glimt and FC Zurich in Group A. That means a renewal of acquaintances with old foe Ruud van Nistelrooy, the PSV manager.

Erik ten Hag's first taste of European football at Manchester United includes a trip to Moldova.