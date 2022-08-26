Europa League draw: Arsenal draw PSV, United get Sociedad

Arsenal have been handed a favourable looking Europa League draw. The Gunners, competition finalists in 2000 and 2019, have been drawn against PSV Eindhoven, Bodo Glimt and FC Zurich in Group A. That means a renewal of acquaintances with old foe Ruud van Nistelrooy, the PSV manager.
Erik ten Hag's first taste of European football at Manchester United includes a trip to Moldova.
United have been drawn against Sheriff Tiraspol in Group E of the Europa League, as well as Spain's Real Sociedad and Cypriot side Omonoia.
Shamrock Rovers' conquerers Ferencvaros are in with Red Star Belgrade, Monaco and Trabzonspor.
Group A: Arsenal, PSV, FK Bodo/Glimt, Zurich
Group B: Dynamo Kyiv, Rennes, Fenerbahce, AEK Larnaca
Group C: AS Roma, Ludogorets, Real Betis, HJK Helsinki
Group D: SC Braga, Malmo, Union Berlin, Union Saint-Gilloise
Group E: Manchester United, Real Sociedad, FC Sheriff, Omonia
Group F: Lazio, Feyenoord, Midtjylland, Sturm Graz
Group G: Olympiacos, Qarabag, SC Freiburg, Nantes
Group H: Red Star Belgrade, Monaco, Ferencvaros, Trabzonspor