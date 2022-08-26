Europa League draw: Arsenal draw PSV, United get Sociedad

Erik ten Hag's first taste of European football at Manchester United also includes a trip to Moldova.
Hungary's head coach Zoltan Gera shows the paper slip of Arsenal FC during the draw for the UEFA Europa League football tournament group stage 2022-2023 in Istanbul on August 26, 2022.  (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal have been handed a favourable looking Europa League draw. The Gunners, competition finalists in 2000 and 2019, have been drawn against PSV Eindhoven, Bodo Glimt and FC Zurich in Group A. That means a renewal of acquaintances with old foe Ruud van Nistelrooy, the PSV manager.

Erik ten Hag's first taste of European football at Manchester United includes a trip to Moldova.

United have been drawn against Sheriff Tiraspol in Group E of the Europa League, as well as Spain's Real Sociedad and Cypriot side Omonoia.

Shamrock Rovers' conquerers Ferencvaros are in with Red Star Belgrade, Monaco and Trabzonspor.

Europa League Group Stage 

Group A: Arsenal, PSV, FK Bodo/Glimt, Zurich 

Group B: Dynamo Kyiv, Rennes, Fenerbahce, AEK Larnaca 

Group C: AS Roma, Ludogorets, Real Betis, HJK Helsinki 

Group D: SC Braga, Malmo, Union Berlin, Union Saint-Gilloise 

Group E: Manchester United, Real Sociedad, FC Sheriff, Omonia 

Group F: Lazio, Feyenoord, Midtjylland, Sturm Graz 

Group G: Olympiacos, Qarabag, SC Freiburg, Nantes 

Group H: Red Star Belgrade, Monaco, Ferencvaros, Trabzonspor

