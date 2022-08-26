'We will not put on pants that are too big' - Vera Pauw buckling up for playoff decider

Vera Pauw is cautioning against Ireland getting caught short in next Thursday’s Women's World Cup playoff decider against Finland, stressing they’ve yet to earn their entitlement to don big trousers.

“We will not put on pants that are too big in size,” the Dutchwoman emphasised by way of analogy.

“If we do, those pants will end up at your ankles. We can only succeed if we are realistic.”

The reality for Ireland is victory for Ireland at a sold-out Tallaght will secure their first entry into the playoffs since 2008.

Four points on their travels against the group’s two top seeds Sweden and Finland – including a 2-1 win last October in Helsinki – put Ireland in command of their destiny.

Leading the Finns by a point, even a draw in six days’ time will afford another opportunity of sealing second once they better their rivals’ result on the pool’s final series on September 6.

Ireland travel to Slovakia while Finland host the Swedes, already qualified for next year’s showpiece co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

That Finland are wounded from a disastrous Euros, where they lost all three games and promptly fired manager Anna Signeuel, isn’t a cause for optimism in Pauw. She still regards Ireland as underdogs for the penultimate qualifier.

“I am not downplaying this by saying I don’t see us as favourites,” Ireland boss Pauw said after naming her 28-player squad for the double-header.

“Many are thinking ahead of this game but we stole the points over there. Finland were the better team away, we scored early and I hope it’s remembered how we played under pressure later in the game. Also, this is Finland’s last chance.

“Finland were at the Euros but we weren’t. We should have been there and it still hurts. We gave it away ourselves against Ukraine.

“I think our team has grown a lot, but we have to stay realistic in where we stand and are. It will be massive if we can surprise the world.”

Central to their chance is the influence of Denise O’Sullivan. Pauw has described the Cork woman as one of the world’s best midfielders and is glad she’s pledged her future to North Carolina Courage by extending her contract till 2024.

“Denise is crucial to us,” said Pauw. “We have a few big stars. Everybody knows it and we don’t have to hide from that.

“Those are the players that make a difference but they are not more important than the other players.

“We’d spoken about the extension of her contract and staying in the USA – saying ‘Where do you feel that you feel happy?’ Not so much, where should you be?

“Of course, it’s hard with the time differences and all the jet lag, not a healthy thing to do, but being happy is more important.”