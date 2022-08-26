Bradley insists squad is striving to get out of Conference League group stage 

Shamrock Rovers have every intention of striving to progress from the Conference League group they’re pitted in today.

Progressing through the qualifying rounds – becoming only the fourth Irish side to do so – was the target set and conquered by a team well on course to land their third domestic title on the spin.

The Hoops will discover their opposition in the four-team group when the draw for the 32 participants is held by Uefa on Friday lunchtime in Istanbul.

Rovers won two and lost two of their European ties this term but prevailed in all four of their home games, the most recent coming in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over Ferencváros. Unfortunately, they were chasing a four-goal deficit from last week’s first leg in Budapest.

The quality of opponents will rise the further they venture but not to the level they’d have encountered in the Europa League. Opportunities, regardless of which permutation arises, will present to earn points and extra prize-money atop of the guaranteed €4m during the six-game series from September 8 to November 4.

Building their coefficient through the rounds has elevated Rovers into the third of four seeding pots.

Stephen Bradley insists the target of securing a top-two finish to reach the last 16 knockout round is realistic.

“We spoke as a group before the season started in January that the plan was not just to get into the group but win games there,” said Bradley, who will watch proceedings from home, after granting his players a day off.

“We need the draw to be good. You need a bit of luck the way but we're going to win games, not just be happy to be there.

“The talk in January wasn't let's get to the groups and go and have a party. We'll do our best to come out of it.

“We've shown this year against Ludogorets against Shkupi, and others over previous years like Limassol and Brann that we can go and win games in Europe. Our record is right up there with the best of us. That doesn't stop in the groups.” Remarkably, the Hoops’ ascent has occurred without any major influence by their key playmakers Graham Burke and Jack Byrne. The pair have struggled to shake off injuries, with Byrne not starting a game since May. He’s been used sparingly since overcoming a calf injury, his latest cameo off the bench on Thursday.

“It’s trying to get Jack minutes and not kill him,” his manager reasoned. “I don’t want to throw him into a game and we get set back six weeks.

“He’s training away and working hard. He came on against Dundalk last Sunday and Ferencváros, so it’s just bringing him back in and over the next few weeks allow him get 90 minutes under his belt.”