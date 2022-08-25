Denise O’Sullivan commits to Courage with contract extension

Denise O’Sullivan has quelled any uncertainty over her future by pledging her commitment to North Carolina Courage with a contract extension.

Only in March of last year the 94-times capped Ireland midfielder agreed a two-year deal with the National Women’s Soccer League powerhouses and the 28-year-old now is onboard till at least 2024.

“The Courage is my home,” O’Sullivan said after penning fresh terms.

“From the fans to the team, it’s such a great place to play football. I can’t wait to see what the coming years bring.”

O’Sullivan has been an integral part of their engine-room since joining the Courage in 2017, being voted MVP by her teammates in both 2018 and 2019, the same years they claimed the national crown.

Starring alongside Brazilian dynamo Debinha and a host of American World Cup winners, keeping hold of the playmaker from Knocknaheeny was a priority for the club aiming to stabilise following the upheaval caused by the sacking of head coach Paul Riley last year.

New boss Sean Nahas shares Vera Pauw’s view that the Irishwoman is one of the game’s finest midfielders.

O’Sullivan has spoken of her desire to relocate nearer home, possibly to the Bundesliga or English Women’s Super League, but that step is parked for now.

“We couldn’t be more excited with the news of Denise’s contract extension here with the club,” Courage’s head coach, Nahas said.

“Knowing we have her with the club for the next three years provides us the stability we need and allows us to continue to build around her and her importance both on the field and in our locker room.

“She has become one of the best midfielders in the world and to have that continue to be here in a Courage jersey is something everyone should be excited about.”