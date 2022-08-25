Liverpool to face Rangers in Champions League group stage

Liverpool will travel to north to take on Rangers in the Champions League group stage.
Jurgen Klopp's men have been drawn with the Glasgow club, who booked their place thanks to a win in Eindhoven last night, as well as past winners Ajax and Serie A's Napoli.
Antonio Conte may be quietly pleased with Tottenham's draw of Frankfurt, Sporting Lisbon and Marseille. Pep Guardiola will face old Bundesliga rivals Dortmund as well as bringing his Manchester City side to Sevilla and Copenhagen.
Chelsea will take on AC Milan, Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb while Robert Lewandowski will return to Munich to take on Bayern with his new Barcelona teammates. Inter Milan were also drawn in the toughest of groups, along with Viktoria Plizen.
Celtic will face a tough challenge; they take on champions Real Madrid, Shaktar Donetsk and RB Leipzig.
Heavyweights Paris St Germain -- with Messi, Mbappe and Neymar -- were drawn with multiple winners Juventus, Benfica and Maccabi Haifa.