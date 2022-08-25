Alexander Isak on Tyneside to seal Newcastle move

Newcastle moved closer to the signing of Sweden striker Alexander Isak, who has travelled to England to complete a move from Real Sociedad
MEDICAL: Alexander Isak, centre, travelled to England on Thursday to finalise his move. Pic: Jane Barlow/PA

Thu, 25 Aug, 2022 - 15:05
Newcastle moved closer to the signing of Sweden striker Alexander Isak, who has travelled to England to complete a move from Real Sociedad.

With uncertainty surrounding the fitness of Callum Wilson, who has been sent for a scan on a hamstring problem which has been suggested will sideline him for at least a month, Newcastle look set to further strengthen their attacking options.

A picture shared widely on social media showed Isak, 22, arriving on Tyneside on Thursday afternoon, the player having flown in from Spain to put the final touches to a reported club-record £60million transfer.

Manager Eddie Howe refused to be drawn on the growing rumours following the Carabao Cup win at Tranmere on Wednesday evening and the club have not responded for comment when contacted by the PA news agency on Thursday morning.

Speaking following the Tranmere game, Howe said: “It’s difficult to put a number on it, but at least one (more signing).

“We were looking at the attacking areas of the pitch, I don’t think that’s a huge secret. I won’t go into any more detail on that.”

Newcastle have already brought in goalkeeper Nick Pope and defenders Sven Botman and Matt Targett during the summer window.

Should the club’s latest deal be completed in time, Isak, who turns 23 in September, could be available to make his debut in Sunday’s Premier League match at Wolves.

Howe’s side are unbeaten so far in the new campaign, having played out a thrilling 3-3 draw against champions Manchester City at St James’ Park last weekend.

