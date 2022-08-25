Ralph Hasenhuttl: Che Adams will definitely not be sold this summer

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl insists in-form striker Che Adams will 'definitely not' be sold this summer amid links with Premier League rivals Everton
STAYING PUT: Ralph Hasenhuttl (right) is adamant Che Adams (left) will not be leaving St Mary’s. Pic: Joe Giddens/PA

Thu, 25 Aug, 2022 - 14:53
Ed Elliot

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl insists in-form striker Che Adams will “definitely not” be sold this summer amid links with Premier League rivals Everton.

Scotland international Adams came off the bench to score twice in last weekend’s 2-1 top-flight win at Leicester and followed it up in midweek with another double in Saints’ 3-0 Carabao Cup success at Cambridge.

Hasenhuttl expects incomings and outgoings before the transfer window closes next week but is adamant his top scorer will not be among those leaving St Mary’s.

“I can categorically say that he is our player and he will stay with us and that we love him, especially when he scores goals,” said the Austrian.

“We will definitely not sell him in the summer.

“You are maybe more (informed) in the rumours than I am because I am more concentrating on how I can help him to score goals.

“He’s good in the moment, he’s on fire and this is a signal of feeling comfortable in the situation he’s in.”

Hasenhuttl is preparing to host Manchester United on Saturday lunchtime followed by Chelsea three days later.

He was reluctant to give specific details about transfer plans during the next week, preferring to focus on on-field matters.

“I don’t want to speak about rumours or transfer news,” he said. “We play against Man United on the weekend, it’s a big game coming up for us.

“The transfer window is still open, yes, but I try to bring the focus on a very important game for us, a game that can give us direction.

“I will not discuss any player or who is moving where. You can be sure that in these final six days, players will come in and players will go out.

“I don’t know who goes out, I don’t know who goes in but I’m sure there will be something working in both directions.”

Southampton left-back Romain Perraud could be involved against Erik ten Hag’s United after returning to training following a groin issue.

