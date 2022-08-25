David Harrington set to stay at Cork City despite Everton interest

David Harrington will complete the First Division season, likely a title-winning one, as Cork City’s No 1 despite Everton’s solid interest.

The Toffees have ramped up their interest after sending scouts to watch 22-year-old in action, most recently eight days ago for the latest of his 14 clean sheets against Waterford.

Harrington – son of City’s goalkeeping legend Phil – has been immense in his first full season between the posts, earning promotion to the Ireland U21 squad as Brian Maher’s understudy.

With his contract expiring in October, suitors could wait to recruit him then as a free agent but there is a possibility of a transfer being brokered before the window closes in a week on September 1.

The fee Everton or another admirer decide to shell out could be less than the six-figure amount Cork are due under Fifa’s compensation statutes for their Academy graduate.

Should a bid materialise that is accepted, Harrington would remain with Colin Healy’s side for the remainder of the season.

The Rebels are at Derry City for Friday’s FAI Cup last-16 tie but in the priority competition of the First Division, nine points from their next three games will seal promotion with the last three to spare.

Former Ireland stopper Alan Kelly is the goalkeeping coach at Everton and, though Frank Lampard has more immediate priorities in the transfer market, Harrington’s ascent has aroused serious interest.

The player’s determination to maintain his trajectory by staying involved in first-team action will form part of the switch equation.

There is a likelihood of him extending the loan back to City into next year’s Premier Division campaign or a lower league outfit in England, rather than regress at U23 level.

Harrrington is mindful of not being out of sight at a time when Ireland have a golden generation of goalkeepers.

Both Gavin Bazunu and Mark Travers are Premier League first-choices and Caoimhín Kelleher could also be, if he wanted to depart Liverpool on loan. Maher, his rival for the Ireland U21 spot ahead of the Euro final playoff against Israel on September 23 and 27, has established himself at Derry City since joining in the off-season.