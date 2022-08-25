Stoke City sack former Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill

The Potters have won only one and lost three of their opening five games in the Championship this season, and currently lie 21st in the table
Stoke City sack former Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill

POOR START: Stoke City have reportedly sacked manager Michael O'Neill. Pic: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Thu, 25 Aug, 2022 - 10:35
PA Sport

Stoke have sacked manager Michael O'Neill, the PA news agency understands.

The Potters have won only one and lost three of their opening five games in the Championship this season, and currently lie 21st in the table.

Former Northern Ireland boss O'Neill took charge at the club in November 2019, succeeding Nathan Jones, with them bottom of the second tier at the time.

They went on to finish 15th that season, then 14th in each of the next two campaigns.

Stoke - who this term have also been eliminated from the Carabao Cup by League One Morecambe - are next in action when they take on Blackburn at Ewood Park on Saturday.

More in this section

Liverpool v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League - Final - Stade de France The Champions League draw: Everything you need to know
Liverpool v Ajax - UEFA Champions League - Group D - Anfield Football rumours: Ajax want £84m from Manchester United for Antony transfer
PSV Eindhoven v Rangers - Champions League Qualifying - Play Off - Second Leg - PSV Stadion Giovanni van Bronckhorst proud after Rangers reach Champions League
<p>FIRST GOAL: Evan Ferguson of Brighton &amp; Hove Albion celebrates after scoring their team's third goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round match against Forest Green Rovers. Pic: Alex Burstow/Getty Images)</p>

Graham Potter praises Irish teenager Evan Ferguson

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up