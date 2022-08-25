Graham Potter praises Irish teenager Evan Ferguson

Brighton boss Graham Potter says that striker Ferguson's intelligent play sometimes leads to forgetting that he is still just a teenager
FIRST GOAL: Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates after scoring their team's third goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round match against Forest Green Rovers. Pic: Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Thu, 25 Aug, 2022 - 10:15
TJ Galvin

Irish teenager Evan Ferguson has been praised for his maturity after his first senior goal.

The Brighton and Hove Albion striker rounded off a 3-0 win at Forest Green in the League Cup second round on Wednesday.

He also supplied the assist for Deniz Undav for the opening goal.

Brighton boss Graham Potter says that Ferguson's intelligent play sometimes leads to forgetting that he is still just a teenager.

The 17-year-old joined Brighton from Bohs in January 2021. 

Potter said: "He is an intelligent player for someone so young.

"You look at him and you have to remind yourself he is only 17, so he’s got an exciting future, I think.

"He’s level-headed and a humble guy who again wants to just play football, wants to score goals, help the team, so he has got lots of nice attributes, good movement, intelligent, so we are happy with him.

"He is a 17-year-old so I want to be careful with him in terms of his development, but he is training with us every day and never looked out of place, the boys know his quality and attributes, so I wouldn’t want to rush him into anything but at the same time we really believe that he is going to have a really big future."

