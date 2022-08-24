Manchester City drawn to face Chelsea in Carabao Cup third round

Holders Liverpool were drawn at home to League One Derby.
Manchester City drawn to face Chelsea in Carabao Cup third round

BIG CLASH: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, right,  and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will face off in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Wed, 24 Aug, 2022 - 22:49
Andy Hampson

Manchester City will face Chelsea and Manchester United will host Aston Villa in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The two ties were among the highlights of an appealing draw for the next stage of the competition featuring seven all-Premier League ties.

Arsenal v Brighton, Nottingham Forest v Tottenham, and Wolves v Leeds were also among the stand-out games, with holders Liverpool drawn at home to League One Derby.

Everton will travel to Bournemouth and Newcastle, who saw off League Two Tranmere on Wednesday, will host Crystal Palace in the other all top-flight encounters.

West Ham were handed a testing home tie against Blackburn with League Two Crawley's reward for knocking out Fulham being a trip to Burnley.

Leicester will face Newport of League Two while Southampton will host Sheffield Wednesday and Brentford tackle Gillingham.

The other ties were Bristol City v Lincoln, Stevenage v Charlton and MK Dons v Morecambe.

Third round draw: Leicester v Newport County, West Ham v Blackburn, Wolves v Leeds, Nottingham Forest v Tottenham, Manchester United v Aston Villa, Bournemouth v Everton, Liverpool v Derby, Burnley v Crawley, Bristol City v Lincoln, Manchester City v Chelsea, Stevenage v Charlton, MK Dons v Morecambe, Newcastle v Crystal Palace, Southampton v Sheffield Wednesday, Arsenal v Brighton, Brentford v Gillingham.

More in this section

Newcastle United v Atalanta - Pre Season Friendly - St. James' Park Chris Wood bags winner as Newcastle avoid upset at Tranmere
Republic of Ireland v Montenegro - UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifier 17-year-old Evan Ferguson scores as Brighton progress past Forest Green
Leeds United v Barnsley - Carabao Cup - Second Round - Elland Road Luis Sinisterra stars as Leeds brush aside Barnsley
<p>Antonio Colak scored for Rangers (Zac Goodwin/PA)</p>

Rangers beat PSV Eindhoven to secure Champions League football

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up