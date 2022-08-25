Shamrock Rovers hunting a fourth straight home victory in Europe

Europa League playoff round, second leg.

Shamrock Rovers (0) v Ferencváros (4), Tallaght Stadium (Thursday, 8pm, Live RTÉ 2).

Even if Shamrock Rovers continue their winning European streak at Tallaght tonight, it’s unlikely to perturb Ferencváros.

The Hoops are chasing their fourth straight home victory of their summer odyssey, adding to the wins over Hibernians from Malta, Ludogorets and FC Shkupi.

They won two of those three ties and will require a minimum of four unanswered goals to force extra-time and keep alive their Europa League group stage ambitions.

Being assured of the Conference League equivalent already removes the jeopardy aspect but how they fare in a rematch against the Hungarian outfit laced with gems will be telling with an eye of the six group games looming between September and November.

A near sell-out crowd should be treated to Jack Byrne’s return to the starting line-up.

His midfield battle against former Everton playmaker Mo Bešić should be intriguing but the threat for Rovers to shackle, based on last week’s humbling, is Ryan Mmaee, the Belgian born Moroccan international.