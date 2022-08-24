Ronan deserves to be at this club long after I'm gone - Bradley lauds LOI legend Finn

If he’d felt inclined to do so, Ronan Finn would be overqualified to transition into coaching.

Digest a snapshot of his CV for the credentials. Five Premier Division medals, two FAI Cups and the current captain of a Shamrock Rovers side on course for a three-in-a-row of domestic titles.

Next month he’ll celebrate another hat-trick that only one other player, teammate Sean Gannon, shares when embarking on a third group phase campaign of European competition.

He’ll do so out on his own from one perspective, for the Conference League opener on September 8 marks the occasion he becomes the League of Ireland’s record holder of 55 European appearances.

All that background, allied to his leadership skills and relaxed demeanour, marks the 34-year-old out as an ideal figurehead to impart his knowledge to the next generation.

Thanks, but no thanks, summaries Finn's disposition on the path several of his colleagues have dovetailed into upon retiring.

“Coaching didn't do it for me,” says the Dubliner, who dabbled in tutoring alongside Joey O’Brien with the Hoops U15 squad.

“It's not something I disliked completely but I wouldn't have that love other people have for it.

“You get a massive buzz as a player - in terms of the day before the game and everything. You think about the game positively and it can absorb you.

“But I like when you get the chance to switch off. I remember when coaching the 15s with Joey, he'd be ringing that night and emailing me at work.

“People would say you get a similar buzz coaching and developing players but when I dipped my toe in it, I hadn't got it yet.

“I'm not saying I won't when I get older, in a few years maybe, but I'm happy with my own sideshow I have going on.”

That sideshow is business driven. As a teen, he rejected offers from the UK to remain on and complete a scholarship at UCD that entailed a degree, a qualification he built onto with a masters.

Central to the appeal when rejoining Rovers just weeks after his Dundalk side under Stephen Kenny had completed their Europa League group with four points was access to employment.

He managed to combine his football with working in executive sales for GoCar and there’s every chance he’ll combine his two passions when the boots are hung up.

Fuelled by investment from benefactors Ray Wilson and Dermot Desmond, Rovers have soared to the summit of the Irish game, their coffers swelling from success in Europe and the sale of players.

Between this run to the group stages and the riches extracted from Gavin Bazunu’s ascent to a Premier League first-choice goalkeeper alone, the Hoops will gross over €8m this year.

Finn has been to the fore in that resurrection and his manager Stephen Bradley indicated a role in a suit, rather than tracksuit, will be found for his inspiration skipper when he so wishes.

“Ronan has 18 months left on his contract but will see a transition where Ronan becomes part of the club in a different capacity,” explained his manager.

“The board and we have held many discussions about that. Ronan is everything that the club stand for and I think he’s someone who should be here long after I'm gone.”

That diversion can wait. Back from suspension, he’ll lead the Hoops out to equal the European record held by his former Dundalk teammate Gary Rogers. Personal accolades will be superseded by a determination to apply respectability to the tie’s aggregate score, yet more importantly regain momentum for a Conference League group they’ll discover the opposition for in Friday’s draw in Istanbul.

He was prominent in 2011 when Rovers smashed the ceiling to reach the Europa League group, a feat emulated by his Dundalk side five years later. This tilt garners equal pride.

“You can see what European football brings; the joy and buzz magnifies the league’s profile,” said Finn, converted by Bradley from midfield schemer to wing-back in recent years.

“People who don’t generally watch our clubs tune in to watch Shamrock Rovers in the group stages. It highlights the league and gives us the chance as players to showcase what we can do.” Justin Ferizaj and Gideon Tetteh are the latest Rovers teens to join that stage. Both benefitted from the tutelage of Finn at U15 level but the club won’t crib if they transpire to have been in the right place and the right time to enjoy the novelty.