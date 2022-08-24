Football rumours: Bayer Leverkusen close to taking Callum Hudson-Odoi on loan

A loan move to Germany appears to be in the offing for Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi (Adam Davy/PA)

Wed, 24 Aug, 2022 - 07:19
PA Sport

A loan move to Germany appears to be in the offing for Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi. The Mail says Bayer Leverkusen are in advanced talks with the Blues about taking the 21-year-old winger for a season.

The Mirror reports Everton are ready to cash in on 21-year-old forward Anthony Gordon, but only if they can find an appropriate replacement. Joao Pedro, 20, of Watford and Southampton’s Scotland international Che Adams, 26, are being considered by the Toffees, the paper adds. The Merseysiders previously rejected a £45million bid from Chelsea for Gordon, who has also been linked with Tottenham.

A shift from the Bundesliga to another European league has been flagged for Jude Bellingham (Adam Davy/PA)

Could Jude Bellingham leave Borussia Dortmund next summer? Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are all said to be keen on the England midfielder, but the Sun cites Marca as saying Real Madrid will use their £70m windfall from selling Casemiro to the Red Devils to snap up the 19-year-old in 2023.

United will up their offer for Ajax forward Antony, 22, to £80m after having their £68m bid rejected, reports the Mail.

Social media round-up

Frenkie de Jong: United remain interested in the Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder, 25, despite the club this week signing Casemiro from Real Madrid, according to the Mirror.

Trevoh Chalobah: Serie A’s Inter Milan and Roma are both interested in picking up the defender, 23, from Chelsea on loan, says 90min.

Hans Vanaken: Journalist Fabrizio Romano reports West Ham have made a new offer of 11million euros (£9.3m) plus extras for Club Bruges’ 29-year-old Belgium midfielder.

