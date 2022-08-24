Football rumours: Bayer Leverkusen close to taking Callum Hudson-Odoi on loan

A loan move to Germany appears to be in the offing for Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi. The Mail says Bayer Leverkusen are in advanced talks with the Blues about taking the 21-year-old winger for a season.

The Mirror reports Everton are ready to cash in on 21-year-old forward Anthony Gordon, but only if they can find an appropriate replacement. Joao Pedro, 20, of Watford and Southampton’s Scotland international Che Adams, 26, are being considered by the Toffees, the paper adds. The Merseysiders previously rejected a £45million bid from Chelsea for Gordon, who has also been linked with Tottenham.