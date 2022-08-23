Demarai Gray effort enough as Everton edge Carabao Cup win at Fleetwood

Everton scraped through to the third round of the Carabao Cup with a tough 1-0 victory at League One side Fleetwood.
Demarai Gray effort enough as Everton edge Carabao Cup win at Fleetwood
Demarai Gray opened the scoring for Everton (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Tue, 23 Aug, 2022 - 21:55
PA

Everton scraped through to the third round of the Carabao Cup with a tough 1-0 victory at League One side Fleetwood.

A first-half goal from Demarai Gray, who was a late addition to the Everton starting line-up after Tom Davies was injured in the warm-up, gave Frank Lampard’s side a victory they had to work hard for.

Everton had the better start with Dwight McNeil wasting a glorious chance to open the scoring early in the game before Gray struck in the 28th minute after the visitors made the most of Brendan Wiredu’s mistake at the back.

Fleetwood worked hard and caused the Toffees some problems with highly-rated youngster Cian Hayes forcing Asmir Begovic into a smart save on the stroke of half-time.

The goalkeeper then had to react sharply to tip over a header from his own defender Reece Welch five minutes into the second half.

Hayes continued to cause Everton’s defence problems down the right and forced another fine save from Begovic low to his left as Scott Brown’s side searched for a leveller.

The visitors’ best moment of the second period came when Nathan Patterson tested Jakub Stolarczyk on the hour but they failed to add to their opener and held on for a narrow win.

More in this section

Salford City v Manchester United U21 - EFL Trophy - Northern Group B - Peninsula Stadium Harvey Neville signs two-year deal with Phil Neville’s Inter Miami
Oxford United v Crystal Palace - Carabao Cup - Second Round - Kassam Stadium Crystal Palace ease past Oxford in Carabao Cup
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Preston North End - Carabao Cup - Second Round - Molineux Stadium Raul Jimenez nets as Wolves survive Preston’s swashbuckling League Cup fightback
FleetwoodPlace: UK
James Balagizi added a second for Crawley (Steven Paston/PA)

Formbook goes out the window as Crawley stun Fulham

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up