Des Casey: Former FAI President and UEFA executive member passes away

Des Casey, the FAI President when Jack Charlton was recruited and Ireland’s first-ever Uefa executive member, has died at the age of 91.

Synonymous with his local club Dundalk, it was at Oriel Park where his 40-year career in legislature began, initially as board member in 1963 before becoming club secretary five years later.

His talents – sculpted in the industrial relations sphere he served as secretary of the TSSU Union and later Rights Commissioner – went national in 1972 when elected as League of Ireland treasurer.

That would kickstart a long and distinctive stretch of service to the governing body, maintaining the league’s finances in health while remaining on the FAI’s executive, rising to President in 1984 and then honorary secretary for 11 years till his retirement in 2002.

Naturally, he is best remembered for being part of the hierarchy that broke with tradition by appointing the first non-national senior manager in Charlton. Des can be seen flanking the new boss walking through Dublin Airport amid the hail of flashbulbs on the frequent reruns of Reeling in the Years.

Charlton would put Irish football on the international map with three major tournament qualifications in the next four attempts but Des broadened his own horizons too in representing the country.

He first made inroads on the Uefa circuit by joining the European body’s youth committee in the mid-1980s and was eventually promoted to their executive committee in 1994.

It proved a major milestone and, as Chair of the youth committee, he had the honour of presenting Shaun Byrne and Barry Quinn with the U16 and U18 Euro trophies as Brian Kerr oversaw double gold in 1998.

Des’s popularity amongst the smaller nations across Europe for standing up to the powerbrokers in authority won him another elevation in 2000 to Uefa’s Vice-President.

He didn’t hog the podium, for just two years later the Louthman took the voluntary decision to step aside from all his senior roles.

He had reached the age the cut-off for retirement of 70 and, though he was exempt from a rule, as the administrator alongside the late Tony O’Neill who proposed it in 1991, felt duty-bound to lead by example.

Des, who was accorded life membership of Uefa, continued his presence at the games of his beloved Dundalk and was central to many a reunion gathering.

In a statement honouring his memory, the club highlighted the Casey’s family’s role in acquiring Casey’s Field – retitled Oriel Park – back in 1936.

Des, who passed away peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, is survived by his wife Mary, children Christine, Anne, Mairead and Paraic, as well as nine grandchildren.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.