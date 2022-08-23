Swiss soccer league fines player for using ‘gay’ as insult

The league said its tribunal declined to suspend Lucerne goalkeeper Marius Müller and judged that his words had been thoughtless but not homophobic.
Tue, 23 Aug, 2022 - 13:08
AP

A football player judged to have used the word “gay” as an insult in a post-game interview was fined 2,000 Swiss francs (€2083) by the Swiss Football League today.

Müller, a 29-year-old German, criticised the play of his teammates in a television interview after a 4-1 loss against St. Gallen on August 13.

He and his club later apologised on social media and the league opened a disciplinary case.

Müller’s statement had not targeted a player, referee or spectator at the stadium, the league said, “but rather expressed frustration” at his teammates’ inadequate defensive work.

Lucerne said Tuesday it accepted the verdict.

