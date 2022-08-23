Saoirse Noonan grabs debut goal but frustrated with draw

Saoirse Noonan took just nine minutes to begin her professional club career with a goal but was left disappointed by Durham getting pegged back for a 1-1 draw by Sunderland in their English Championship opener.

The Cork native’s debut was delayed by six months due to a serious knee injury and she didn’t wait around at a sold-out Maiden Castle on Sunday, heading the Wildcasts into an early lead.

Brianna Westrup equalised to earn Sunderland a point from the River Wear derby, leaving Noonan disappointed with their return on the opening day. Durham travel to Bramall Lane on Saturday evening to take on Sheffield United.

“The main word is frustration,” the 23-year-old said, concentrating on the collective rather than personal milestone.

“It was lovely to get my goal but I don’t think we really got going. Sunderland put a lot of pressure on us and it was a scrappy game. There was a lot at stake and everybody was disappointed.”

With interest in the English leagues snowballing on the back of the national team’s recent Euro success, full-houses like were seen in last weekend’s opening series should become commonplace in both divisions. Promotion to the Women’s Super League is achievable in Noonan’s eyes and perhaps the novelty of the first outing contributed to their sluggishness.

“We played really well in pre-season, we thought we were ready and we were probably ready but we just didn’t come out of second gear,” reasoned Noonan, set to be included in the Ireland squad Vera Pauw announces on Friday for the concluding World Cup qualifiers against Finland on September 1 and Slovakia five days later.

“Fans were at the stadium before we even arrived and it was class to see the carpark full.

“Maybe the day and the occasion got to us but hopefully, next week we can put on a good performance.

“We’ve to do that to give the fans something to cheer about.”