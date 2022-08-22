Thousands of Man Utd fans protest against Glazer family before Liverpool clash

Recently-formed supporters group The 1958 led the latest protest against the Americans before kick-off on Monday.
Thousands of Man Utd fans protest against Glazer family before Liverpool clash

UNITED FRONT: Fans take part in an organised protest march.

Mon, 22 Aug, 2022 - 20:28
PA Staff

Thousands of Manchester United fans descended on Old Trafford to protest against the Glazer family ahead of the Premier League clash with rivals Liverpool.

Supporters are at their wits’ end with the owners, and recently-formed supporters group The 1958 led the latest protest against the Americans before kick-off on Monday.

Hordes of fans congregated at the Tollgate pub for the planned anti-Glazer protest before the game.

‘United for $ale’ read a banner stretched across the front of the march that moved slowly and loudly towards Old Trafford, with more supporters joining en route.

Plenty of police were present as fans chanted for the Glazers to leave, with banners held aloft and smoke from flares filling the air.

Inside the ground it was noticeably quiet as kick-off approached.

The protest reached Old Trafford around 30 minutes before kick-off as relentless chants against the Glazers filled the air.

Meanwhile, Liverpool fans inside the ground sang ‘Up the Glazers’ and brought hundreds of masks of Avram Glazer, United’s executive co-chairman and director.

The club confirmed the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro before kick-off, parading the Brazil international on the pitch as applause mixed with anti-Glazer chants.


More in this section

Brentford v Manchester United - Premier League - Gtech Community Stadium Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire on the bench for Liverpool showdown 
Norwich City v Everton - Premier League - Carrow Road Adam Idah primed for injury comeback 
David Brooks file photo David Brooks targets return to action after signing new Bournemouth deal
<p>REUNITED: Ronaldo with Roy Keane and Sky pundits.</p>

WATCH: Dropped Ronaldo gatecrashes Keane and Co on Sky coverage

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up