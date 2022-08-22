WATCH: Dropped Ronaldo gatecrashes Keane and Co on Sky coverage

'Seeya Ronaldo, take it easy.' 
WATCH: Dropped Ronaldo gatecrashes Keane and Co on Sky coverage

REUNITED: Ronaldo with Roy Keane and Sky pundits.

Mon, 22 Aug, 2022 - 20:10

We were treated to a long and entertaining build-up to tonight's meeting of Man Utd and Liverpool. 

Sky Sports kicked off their Monday Night Football -- live from the stadium, rather than in studio -- early. 

And with fan protests, a new signing introduction and big team news, the atmosphere has built nicely. 

Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire have been left on the bench, along with Fred and Luke Shaw. 

But the Portuguese made sure he was centrestage as he trotted over to the Sky pitchside position in the moments before kick-off to greet two former teammates -- and blank Liverpool great Jamie Carragher. 

<p>UNITED FRONT: Fans take part in an organised protest march.</p>

Thousands of Man Utd fans protest against Glazer family before Liverpool clash

