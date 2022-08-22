Adam Idah primed for injury comeback 

The Cork-born Ireland striker has been making gradual progress from the delays caused by surgery on his knee six months ago.
Adam Idah primed for injury comeback 

COMEBACK TRAIL: Norwich City’s Adam Idah. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

Mon, 22 Aug, 2022 - 16:44
John Fallon

Adam Idah is poised to make his first appearance since February in Norwich City’s Carabao Cup second-round tie against Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

The Cork-born Ireland striker has been making gradual progress from the delays caused by surgery on his knee six months ago.

Dean Smith’s cautious approach will deter him from including Idah in the XI that kicks off at Carrow Road but a substitute appearance is likely.

“Adam is another who has trained with us,” the Canaries manager explained about his selection options on Monday.

“I don't believe I would start him. I don't think he'd be ready for that.

“But he'd be ready to come on for minutes. The good news is the swelling on his knee has gone down now as well.” The 21-year-old’s comeback is also timely for his international career.

Stephen Kenny is a big fan of the striker he blooded at U21 level and would like to have him as an option for the concluding Uefa Nations League double-header away to Scotland and home against Armenia on September 24 and 27 respectively.

Idah's Ireland colleague Andrew Omobamidele, a regular since Norwich dropped into the Championship, will be rested for the tie due to a minor ankle issue he suffered in last Friday win over Millwall.

More in this section

England v Germany - UEFA Women's Euro 2022 - Final - Wembley Stadium England record goalscorer Ellen White retires from international football
Andy Pilley | Waterford FC (August 2022) New Blues owner Andy Pilley entitled to dream big
Andy Pilley | Waterford FC (August 2022) Fleetwood's Andy Pilley completes takeover of Waterford  
David Brooks hopes to be back in action soon after being given the all clear (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

David Brooks targets return to action after signing new Bournemouth deal

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up