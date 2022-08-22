Adam Idah primed for injury comeback 

Adam Idah is poised to make his first appearance since February in Norwich City’s Carabao Cup second-round tie against Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

The Cork-born Ireland striker has been making gradual progress from the delays caused by surgery on his knee six months ago.

Dean Smith’s cautious approach will deter him from including Idah in the XI that kicks off at Carrow Road but a substitute appearance is likely.

“Adam is another who has trained with us,” the Canaries manager explained about his selection options on Monday.

“I don't believe I would start him. I don't think he'd be ready for that.

“But he'd be ready to come on for minutes. The good news is the swelling on his knee has gone down now as well.” The 21-year-old’s comeback is also timely for his international career.

Stephen Kenny is a big fan of the striker he blooded at U21 level and would like to have him as an option for the concluding Uefa Nations League double-header away to Scotland and home against Armenia on September 24 and 27 respectively.

Idah's Ireland colleague Andrew Omobamidele, a regular since Norwich dropped into the Championship, will be rested for the tie due to a minor ankle issue he suffered in last Friday win over Millwall.