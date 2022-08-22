Fleetwood's Andy Pilley completes takeover of Waterford  

Fleetwood Town owner Andy Pilley insists his interest in Waterford is long-term after he made the First Division outfit the latest club of his portfolio.

Pilley is purchasing the Blues – who are third in the table and likely to make the play-offs – from Richard Forrest, less than a year after he’d bought the loss-making club from Lee Power.

Both previous owners decried the struggles to generate income from gates and sponsorship but Pilley is adamant he can make a difference by trying to unite the footballing stronghold for the national league team’s betterment.

Forrest had placed a €1.3m valuation on the club when a prospectus distributed through English-based intermediaries Oakwell in June but it’s understood Pilley has brokered the purchase for less than half that figure.

Pilley had hoped to complete the deal after attending the last two games against Galway United and Waterford but a final step had to be hurdled over the weekend to get over the line. The new hierarchy have already met the FAI’s national league director Mark Scanlon.

It was thought that Mitch Cowling – club chairman under Forrest’s reign – would remain on for an initial period but he’s departed, with Pilley assuming that role.

His son James and Steve Curwood, chief executive of Fleetwood and EFL board member, will join him as directors.

Fleetwood have undergone a meteoric rise since Pilley paid £500 for the club in 2004, climbing from the ninth tier to the League One and in the process buying bargains such as Jamie Vardy and selling them on for sizeable profits.

Bohemians striker Promise Omochere became their latest recruit last month.

Brexit was also a factor in Pilley being tempted by Forrest’s offer, as the Common Travel Area between Ireland and England allows free flow between the countries of players over the age of 18.

Any prospects within Pilley’s clubs in UAE and Africa would have to pass a strict assessment for entry, meaning they could be integrated at Waterford first.

“I’m not interested in floating in and out,” stressed Pilley about his involvement with the Blues. “That has no appeal to me. If I’m going to do this, it must have longevity and continuity.

“First and foremost, we’ve got to do everything to get promoted this year. If that doesn’t happen, we’ll dust ourselves down and go again.

“That’s just naturally where we are. In football, business and life, you’ve got to constantly strive for progression. If it’s not to be this year, we’d set our stall to do it next year.

“I think what immediately needs to happen is that the football club needs to become aligned with the community, the business community, the council, and this sports facility (SETU Arena). It needs to make the very most of what is in the offering in the city and county of Waterford.

“The potential here in Waterford is enormous. Of course, you look at the Irish Premier League, you look at Europe, but there’s an order of events, and in that order of events, the first thing this club needs is stability.”

Pilley is due to have other upcoming matters consuming his energies too. He and three others are due to stand trial on October 10, following his denial of two counts of running a business with the intention of defrauding creditors, one count of false representation, and one count of being concerned with the retention of criminal property at Preston Crown Court.

The list of charges relate to the running of Mr Pilley’s firm, Business Energy Solutions.