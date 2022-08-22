Dejan Kulusevski in ‘different world’ at Tottenham

Dejan Kulusevski has shone for Tottenham (Steve Welsh/PA)
Jonathan Veal

Tottenham star Dejan Kulusevski says he enters a “different world” when he plays after a brilliant introduction to life in England.

The Swede arrived in the Premier League in January from Juventus and had an instant impact, helping Spurs to Champions League qualification.

He has made more assists in that time than any other player and has also added six goals.

The 22-year-old was the catalyst behind Tottenham’s revival against Wolves with some surging runs, as they overcame a disappointing first half to win 1-0.

“I can attack the goal more for sure. Sometimes I’m just in a different world when I play,” he said.

“I feel so comfortable sometimes, so I just play and have fun. But (Antonio) Conte doesn’t want me to have fun. He wants me to kill the opponent in a sporting way.

“I feel very good. I think I can do better but the important thing is always to be humble, to work harder because we have a goal this season and I think we can do it.”

Spurs, who remain unbeaten this season, started poorly, just as they did at Chelsea last weekend, but found a way to win.

Kulusevski and Spurs had to battle for a point against Chelsea (John Walton/PA)

“Conte was angry but we were all angry at ourselves. Early in the game we didn’t wake up, we didn’t play good,” he said.

“We played a little bit with fear. We have to improve. We have a good team like we showed in the second half but we have to show that from the first minute. We have a lot of improvement to do.

“We have to win. It doesn’t matter how you play, you have to win. It was a very good result and we’re very happy.”

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle signalled a major step in their development against Manchester City (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Q&A: A look at Newcastle’s transformation on and off the pitch

READ NOW

