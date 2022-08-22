Barton defends Glenn Whelan after flashpoint at Portsmouth

Joey Barton has defended Glenn Whelan after the former Ireland midfielder was involved in a challenge which led to a suspected double leg fracture for Portsmouth’s Louis Thompson.

Whelan was retained by his ex-Manchester City teammate Barton after helping Bristol Rovers gain promotion to League One.

It was presumed to be primarily in a coaching capacity but the 38-year-old made his fifth appearance of the season on Saturday at Fratton Park.

The division’s newcomers lost 3-1 but the game was marred by Thompson’s horrific injury. “To me, it looked like a broken tibia and fibula the way his leg crumpled,” said Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley, awaiting the full extent of the injury from hospital.

Whelan incurred a yellow card for what Barton insisted was a “competitive” challenge.

“I was in the stand but could hear their manager and assistant trying to get Glenn Whelan sent off for a competitive tackle on the edge of the touchline,” Pirates chief Barton said.

“They are screaming and jumping up. Maybe it’s because they have never played football.

“They think that’s how you are meant to behave. It shouldn’t be as an opposition manager screaming to get a 91-capped international dismissed from the pitch when he has clearly made contact with the ball. It is a foul and it is probably a yellow card.” Cowley, who played in the Conference till an injury forced his move into coaching at 29, was livid about the incident but absolved Whelan from any intent.

“I don’t want to get caught up in talking about the tackle,” he told the Portsmouth News.

“There is not a lot you can do when you get a tackle like that. We accept that football is a contact game but are disappointed Louis is now in hospital.

“Glenn Whelan is an excellent professional and I don’t think for one minute he meant to do it.”