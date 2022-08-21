Jake O'Brien on verge of joining Belgian side on loan 

The centre-back and his clubmate Luke Plange are set to spend the rest of the season at the second division club that Palace co-owner John Textor also has a major stake in.
GAINING EXPERIENCE: Jake O'Brien of Republic of Ireland. Photo by Fedja Krvavac/Sportsfile

Sun, 21 Aug, 2022 - 22:15
John Fallon

Cork native Jake O’Brien is understood to be on the verge of joining Belgian club RWD Molenbeek from Crystal Palace.

It will be the second loan deal the 21-year-old since he joined the English Premier League outfit from Cork City. 

He enjoyed the invaluable experience of spending the second half of last season at League Two club Swindon Town, his 21 appearances culminating with a play-off semi-final defeat against Port Vale.

O’Brien – from Youghal – is also an integral part of the Ireland U21 team that have progressed to the play-offs for next year’s Euro finals. 

They face Israel in a two-legged decider next month for a place at the showpiece co-hosted by Romania and Georgia.

