Bradley 'delighted' with convincing win over rivals Dundalk 

Shamrock Rovers 3 Dundalk 0

Shamrock Rovers put their Europa League humbling in Budapest last Thursday fully behind them to greatly boost their domestic title-retention aspirations.

Rovers saw off the challenge of Dundalk in clinical counter-attacking fashion at Tallaght Stadium.

Winning the top-of-the-table clash moves Stephen Bradley’s side seven points clear at the summit, with a game in hand, and well on course for three-in-a-row titles in extending their record total to 20.

"I'm delighted with the win," said Bradley after goals from Aaron Greene, Richie Towell and Rory Gaffney sealed the points.

"We spoke in the dressing room on Thursday after the game that we knew that this was THE game of the week and that we had to focus.

"We knew that Dundalk would come and have a right go at us on the back of Europe.

"I thought the players dealt with it all really well. We were quite comfortable and quite possibly we could have scored more, to be honest."

Showing little sign of travel fatigue, Rovers should have been ahead as early as 40 seconds, skipper Ronan Finn skying over the top after Lee Grace’s superb diagonal ball caught Dundalk square at the back.

And though Dundalk enjoyed a period in which they penned Rovers deep in their own half, they were badly undone on the counter on 13 minutes.

Dan Cleary played a long ball down the left for the run of Gaffney who all too easily skipped past Robbie McCourt, drew goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd off his line and laid it on a plate for Greene to finish.

Gaffney then twice worked Shepperd before Rovers doubled their lead on 34 minutes.

Dundalk thought they had equalised when John Martin raced past Cleary to shoot beyond Alan Mannus only to be pulled back for a foul on the Rovers defender.

Cleary sent a quick free kick over the top for the run of Greene who whipped a low cross to the far post for ex-Dundalk midfielder Towell to rifle home.

Dundalk finished the half on the front foot with Rovers defending doggedly; Mannus saving twice while hooped shirts put their bodies on the line to thwart a sustained onslaught.

Dundalk thought they were back in the game just past the hour mark but for the brilliance of Mannus.

Substitute Keith Ward’s free kick looked destined for the top corner only for veteran ex-Northern Ireland keeper to somehow touch it away.

Three minutes later Dundalk were undone yet again from a blistering counter.

Greene used his pace to race away on the left to square the ball for Gaffney to drill his shot to the corner of the net, just reward for another hard-running display.

An inspired Mannus then had the last say with a string of terrific saves in tipping Robbie Benson’s drive round a post before thwarting Ward again and then David McMillan at the death.

Despite their cushion at the top, Bradley wouldn't be drawn when asked if the league was all but won.

"No, it's not. We have ten games left, we knew that this game was really important and we knew that last week in Derry was important in terms of not losing the game.

"The players have done really well, they've picked up important points in the middle of European football.

"We just have to go and look after our business now and see where it takes us."

Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell had few complaints.

"We gave away terrible goals," acknowledged O'Donnell.

"We didn't deal with it well enough. We had good passages, but if we give away such poor goals, you're going to lose games.

“Their game plan worked better than ours. We played a high line and didn't deal with it well.

“It was a baptism of fire as regards reshuffling the back line, but our lads will get better from the experience.

"Rovers identified it, capitalised on it and both boxes were the difference.

"People will look at the scoreline and say 3-0, but we started the game well and got lots of players into good areas.”

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; Hoare, Cleary (Ferizaj, 79), Grace; O’Neill, Towell; Finn (Farrugia, 59), Watts (Kavanagh, 68), Lyons; Greene (Byrne, 68), Gaffney (Emakhu, 69).

Dundalk: Shepperd; Macari, Bone, McCourt (Ward, 26), Leahy (Mountney, 73); Lewis, Sloggett (Adams, 64); Benson, Bradley, O’Kane (Hauge, h-t); Martin (McMillan, 64).

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).

Attendance: 5,525