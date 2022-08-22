Terrace Talk: They’re in a shocking state, but it’s there, it’s them, and we’re hardly firing on all cylinders ourselves

Is there any point in carrying on?

I only ask because it seems a little rash to write off an entire season after two games. I appreciate the Liverpool Family’s attempt to welcome me back into the fold, but you can have too much gloom sometimes.

The team that played in every possible game last season, has just lost arguably its best player, and has had a shorter summer break because of that idiotic World Cup; they’re struggling, you say? Football life is just full of surprises...

Injuries aren’t helpful, but no more surprising. Nunez was an idiot against Palace, sure, but tempestuous Uruguayans hold a special place in our hearts so let’s not get too censorious. He was played, certainly, and since he’s young there’s time to learn. A point was welcome, under the somewhat trying circumstances.

We’re hearing about Keita wanting to go. After four years it’s hard to stop your shoulders from shrugging, he’s never really looked like he belonged. With the current parched state of midfield, it might not be the brightest idea unless someone major is already lined up.

That someone is usually Bellingham, another player that gets the hipsters drooling for reasons that passeth all my understanding. With tonight’s opponent in mind, I’m reminded of the Liverpool fan who wrote two years ago (when we were the actual champions) that if we didn’t sign Sancho “the last few years will have been wasted.”

Wasted… Wonder what he’s thinking now? The fan, not Sancho. He’ll probably get the winner tonight (Sancho, not the fan), karmic Midas that I am.

United fans are getting their rebel yell on again, the green and yellow scarves being dusted down no doubt. If I sound less than comradely, remind yourselves of the USA chants when Hicks and Gillett reigned here, and dry your eyes.

There is a simple pragmatism to all this. Football ambition now begins and ends with the Champions League. England has a so-called Big Six. Six into four (stop me if I’m getting technical) won’t go. The struggles of others, not just United, benefits us.

When they fix themselves, as they surely must at some stage, the bean counters amongst you can wet yourselves again. Something about the cost of everything and the value of nothing springs to mind, for some reason.

It’s natural to think that (even more) money spent can solve any problems. Enough Liverpool fans believe it so we can’t mock them for it. It’s laughable though, when first Ferguson and now Klopp established challenging teams with a simple knowledge of what they were looking for.

I hate to remind everybody of the dreaded Souness, but during his initial rebuild Ferguson got Schmeichel, Irwin, Kanchelskis and Cantona for much less than their Anfield equivalents at the time.

You can admit Liverpool would be further down the table too without Salah, Van Dijk and Allison, but it was all gradual, methodical. Klopp got time as well as money, unusual in the Greed League. Ten Hag might not get it, but he should.

Of course, like our terrible twosome, the Glazers are wreaking havoc behind the scenes, debt piled upon debt. Another triumph for the “fit and proper persons” judgement of English football.

There’s been some downplaying of this fixture recently, not the greatest anymore and all that. Pretty irksome. Back in the day, when United were winning stuff and a succession of Liverpool teams laboured, it was still prominent in the calendar. Now that they’ve hit the skids, it’s suddenly lost its allure? Some coincidence.

I think four years unbeaten is our best record in my lifetime. Like the long Everton hoodoo, you assume it won’t last. They’re in a shocking state, but it’s there, it’s them, and we’re hardly firing on all cylinders ourselves.

There are protests in the offing, planning to empty Old Trafford apparently. All 5-0 jokes aside, they always seem to do this when we visit. Perhaps taking advantage of the opposition; everyone’s already seething anyway, why not exploit it?

As ever, I’ll pray for damage limitation. Yes, there was a 9-0 aggregate last season, but that should make any sane person all the more suspicious.

It’s a trap!