Guardiola relieved to get out of Toon with a point after Newcastle thriller

It was an early contender for Premier League game of the season, a clash between two clubs backed by petro billions from the Middle East that reflect the constantly shifting sands of English football.

But when the dust had finally settled on a day of high drama at St James’, there was the unavoidable feeling that in years to come, this may be looked back upon as the day that the Saudi-funded Geordies announced they are ready to trade blows with the league’s elite.

For not only did Eddie Howe’s side bounce back from the blow of falling behind to Ilkay Gundogan’s fifth-minute opener, they also gave Pep Guardiola’s defending champions an almighty scare, storming into a 3-1 lead after a stunning 54th minute free-kick from Kieran Trippier.

Yet, it was also a game that indicated that for all Arsenal’s strong start to the season, for Tottenham’s exciting transfer business and Liverpool’s undoubted threat, City are still the team to beat.

“We could have not won this game today,” said Guardiola. “Three goals is good because this is a difficult away game, Newcastle is becoming one of the toughest opponents for sure, with their quality, their strength.

“It’s good for us. Look at the Premier League; Leeds beat Chelsea today! The Premier League is so difficult for everyone. You have to live this kind of experience to realise how amazing we have done over the last five years and how difficult it will be.”

Having gone two goals down, City responded like the true champions they are, scoring twice in three and a half minutes and actually missing a glorious chance in between.

On the hour, Kevin De Bruyne’s far-post cross was flicked back across goal by Rodri and there was Erling Haaland, inevitably, to volley the ball into the roof of the net from six yards.

Haaland was clean through moments later, only to be denied by the superb Nick Pope, before City made it 3-3 on 64 minutes with De Bruyne again playing an exquisite pass that put Bernardo Silva in behind the defence for a confident finish.

There had been no sign of the drama to come as City eased into an effortless fifth minute lead when Gundogan started the move with an incisive pass forward to Silva who returned for the unmarked German, who took a touch and finished superbly.

Pope kept Newcastle in contention with a number of important blocks and saves but, gradually, Allan Saint-Maximin began to take control of the game and it did not help that City had to re-shuffle their defence, with Nathan Ake limping off to be replaced by Ruben Dias with barely 20 minutes gone.

That recalibration proved problematic as Newcastle scored twice inside 11 minutes before the interval. The first was untidy, although the product of a superb left-wing cross from Saint-Maximin which Miguel Almiron converted with an untidy finish off his torso as he dived forwards.

The second, after 39 minutes, was the result again of that man Saint-Maximin whose cross, between two defenders, picked out Callum Wilson whose brilliant first touch beat Dias before his shot did the same to Ederson in the City goal.

As the breathless action continued into the second half, it appeared the game had swung Newcastle’s way once and for all within the space of three minutes.

First, Pope touched a shot from the increasingly dangerous Haaland onto his post, prompting the hosts to counter attack and City to concede a free-kick after John Stones tripped Saint-Maximin.

Up stepped Trippier, a former City academy product, who curled a brilliant free-kick into the top corner of the visitors’ goal from nearly 25 yards.

City looked finished but, of course, were not and were about to prove so, spectacularly, and, for Trippier, there was more drama to come. After 74 minutes, he was shown a straight red card for fouling De Bruyne, only for Australian referee Jarred Gillett to downgrade it to yellow after VAR sent him to his pitchside screen.

“We wanted to go toe to toe with them and we did that throughout the match,” said Trippier. “It shows how far we have come since January.

“We want to be where they are so it’s a stepping stone for us. We’ve taken a few steps in a short time already.”

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope 8; Trippier 7, Schar 6, Botman 6, Burn 7; Willock 5 (S Longstaff 69, 5), Guimaraes 6, Joelinton 7; Almiron 7 (Murphy 82), Wilson 7 (Wood 69, 5), Saint-Maximin 9. Substitutes (not used) Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, Fraser, Anderson.

Man City (4-3-3): Ederson 5; Walker 5, Stones 5, Ake 6 (Dias 20, 6), Cancelo 5; De Bruyne 9, Rodri 6, Gundogan 7; Foden 6, Haaland 7, Silva 8. Substitutes (not used) Phillips, Ortega, Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Mbete, Palmer, Lewis.

Referee: J Gillett 6