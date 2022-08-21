Man City claw Newcastle back to snatch a point at St James' Park

NEWCASTLE 3 MAN CITY 3

PEP Guardiola’s champions showed they will take some dislodging from the top of the Premier League this season as they came from two goals down to snatch a point at Newcastle.

But this was also a game that showed Eddie Howe’s Saudi-funded Newcastle are ready to take a significant step forward in the new campaign as they went toe to toe with their visitors - and lived to tell the tale.

There was no sign of the drama to come as City eased into an effortless fifth minute lead in familiar fashion.

Ilkay Gundogan started the move with an incisive pass forward to Bernardo Silva who was left with too much space and time in midfield by the home team.

His superb ball into the area picked out Gundogan, unmarked seven yards out, who took a touch and finished superbly.

Nick Pope kept Newcastle in contention with a number of important blocks and saves but, gradually, Allan Saint-Maximin began to take control of the game.

It did not help that City had to re-shuffle their defence, with Nathan Ake limping off to be replaced by Ruben Dias with barely 20 minutes gone.

And that recalibration proved problematic for Guardiola’s side as Newcastle scored twice inside 11 minutes before the interval.

The first was untidy, although the product of a superb left-wing cross from Saint-Maximin. Joao Cancelo reacted slowly, allowing Miguel Almiron to ghost ahead of him and score with an untidy finish off his torso as he dived forwards.

The goal was initially ruled offside but the obligatory VAR check correctly showed that Kyle Walker had played him onside and the equaliser stood.

The packed St James’ crowd was ecstatic, and even more so after 39 minutes when their side took the lead, thanks again to that man Saint-Maximin.

His cross, between two defenders, picked out Callum Wilson whose brilliant first touch beat Dias before his shot did the same to Ederson in the City goal.

As the breathless action continued into the second half, it appeared the game had swung Newcastle’s way once and for all within the space of three minutes.

First, Pope touched a shot from the increasingly dangerous Erling Haaland onto his post, prompting the hosts to counter attack and City to concede a free-kick after John Stones tripped Saint-Maximin.

Up stepped Kieran Trippier, a former City academy product, who curled a brilliant free-kick into the top corner of the visitors’ goal from nearly 25 yards.

City looked finished but, of course, were not and were about to prove so, spectacularly.

After Dias headed a glorious chance straight at Pope on the hour, City took a subsequent corner quickly with Kevin De Bruyne’s far-post cross being flicked back across goal by Rodri.

There was Haaland, inevitably, to volley the ball into the roof of the net from six yards, his third goal in as many games for Guardiola.

Haaland was clean through moments later, only to be denied by the superb Pope, before City levelled on 64 minutes with De Bruyne again pulling the strings with an outrageous, exquisite pass that played Silva in behind the defence for a confident finish.

Ten minutes later, there was more drama as Trippier was shown a straight red card, only for Australian referee Jarred Gillett to downgrade it to yellow after VAR sent him to his pitchside screen.

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope 8; Trippier 7, Schar 6, Botman 6, Burn 7 (Krafth 90); Willock 5 (S Longstaff 69, 5), Guimaraes 6, Joelinton 7; Almiron 7 (Murphy 82), Wilson 7 (Wood 69, 5), Saint-Maximin 9. Substitutes (not used) Dubravka, Ritchie, Lascelles, Fraser, Anderson.

Man City (4-3-3): Ederson 5; Walker 5, Stones 5, Ake 6 (Dias 20, 6), Cancelo 5; De Bruyne 9, Rodri 6, Gundogan 7; Foden 6, Haaland 7, Silva 8. Substitutes (not used) Phillips, Ortega, Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Mbete, Palmer, Lewis.

Referee: J Gillett 6