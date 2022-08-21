Dara O'Shea relishing West Brom captaincy call 

Dara O'Shea has been speaking on the joy and pride he felt after pulling on the West Brom armband for the first time.

O'Shea played a captain's role on Saturday as the Baggies ran out 5-2 winners over Hull City, managing to grab a goal and assist in the process.

The Republic of Ireland international joined the club seven years ago in 2015, after leaving Dublin schoolboy team St Kevin's Boys.

"The emotion I'm feeling the most right now is immense pride if I’m being honest," The 23-year-old told the club's media team.

"I’ve been here since I was 16 and just to play for the first team is a massive honour, but to lead the team out as captain in a league game is special.

"I’ll never forget this moment. I didn’t know I was going to be captain until before the game so it kind of came at me quite fast. The boss mentioned it in the team meeting before the game. I saw my name up to play and it had captain next to it too."

He continued: "I was just really happy when I saw it. I prepared exactly the same way and approached it like I would any other game to be honest.

"It’s something I’ve always wanted to do here, be a captain. I’m just really happy to have achieved it."

O'Shea's form will see him go up against the likes of Nathan Collins, Andrew Omobamidele, Shane Duffy and John Egan for a spot in the Irish back-line.

Not a bad quartet for Stephen Kenny to choose from.