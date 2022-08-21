Brighton down West Ham to leave Londoners pointless after opening three fixtures

WEST HAM UNITED 0 BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION 2

Brighton’s impressive start to the season continued as they claimed a 0-2 win over pointless West Ham at the London Stadium.

Alexis Mac Allister’s penalty and Leandro Trossard’s finish, both their first goals of the season were enough to give Graham Potter’s side all three points to make it back-to-back away wins for Brighton in the Premier League.

A penalty was awarded when Leandro Trossard cut out Kurt Zouma’s pass and fed Danny Welbeck who was tripped by Thilo Kehrer in the 19th minute. From first looking, the foul looked to have been committed outside the box. After a VAR check, the penalty was given, and Alexis Mac Allister slotted it home. Not the best impression from Kehrer on his Premier League debut.

The second goal was Brighton all over. In the 66th minute Mac Allister with a forward pass, a beautiful flick from Pascal Gross and Trossard did the rest, coolly placing it past Lukasz Fabianski.

The first half didn’t set the world alight, although it did showcase Brighton’s fantastic defensive organization. West Ham looked slow and a little off the pace. West Ham fans were growing in frustration with their side’s lack of attacking penetration and booed their team off at half time.

West Ham began to mount some pressure in the early stages of the second half. A couple of blocked shots and half chances got the home fans rallying. Pablo Fornals forced Robert Sanchez into a fairly routine save just before the hour mark with a powerful drive from outside the box.

Brighton then pounced and made it 2-0 on 66 minutes. Neat exchanges and a fine finish from Trossard sent the away fans berserk.

Solly March almost made it three as he headed over from close range. Brighton were enjoying themselves on away soil, yet again.

West Ham’s best chances both fell to Soucek in a matter of moments. Both headers were tipped over by Sanchez.

West Ham looked untidy and disjointed. No points after three league games is a cause for concern for David Moyes.

WEST HAM 4-2-3-1: Fabianski 6, Cresswell 5, Kehrer 5, Zouma 6, Coufal 6 (Johnson 75), Soucek 6, Rice 6, Fornals 6 (Scamacca 62), Bowen 6, Antonio 5 (Cornet 75), Benrahma 7 (Lanzini 75)

BRIGHTON 3-4-2-1: Sanchez 8, Webster 8, Dunk 8, Veltman 8, Trossard 8 (Mitoma 92) , Caicedo 7, Mac Allister 8, March 7 (Mwepo 85), Gross 7, Lallana 7 (Estupinan 63), Welbeck 7

Referee: Anthony Taylor 7/10