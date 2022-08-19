Atakayi aids Saints' Euro push with another precious winner 

UCD 1 St Patrick’s Athletic 2

Serge Atakayi scored another opportunistic winner as St Patrick’s Athletic had to work hard for a big three points at the UCD Bowl.

Tim Clancy’s side thus edge to within four points of third-placed Derry City in their quest for European football again next year. Defeat sees UCD drop two points adrift at the bottom of the table.

St Pat’s started brightly and were ahead on eight minutes. Skipper Joe Redmond looped a header from a Chris Forrester corner against a post with Dutchman Thijs Timmermans there to nod home the rebound for his first goal for the club.

The guile of Tommy Lonergan carved a half chance out of nothing on 27 minutes as UCD played their way into the game; the 18-year-old hooking the ball over a defender to see his volley dip wide.

That signalled a spell of pressure from the home side with captain Sam Todd’s header bringing a fine reaction save from Danny Rogers.

That reawakened St Pat’s who were inches from extending their lead on 38 minutes, Harry Brockbank crashing a shot off the crossbar. UCD finished the half strongly with the impressive Lonergan twice firing off target.

And while College began the second half promisingly, a defensive blunder gifted St Pat’s a decisive second goal on 51 minutes.

Brockbank’s long ball appeared to pose no threat. But poor communication saw Michael Gallagher’s back header bounce past advancing goalkeeper Kian Moore.

As he was in scoring against CSKA Sofia and Sligo Rovers recently, Atakayi was fully alert to the opportunity, racing through to tap home his third goal for the club.

UCD hit back eight minutes later, Dylan Duffy’s superb free kick finding the net past the wall and through a crowd area.

But it was St Pat’s who finished strongly, Atakayi bringing a fine save one-on-one from Moore.

The impressive Redmond then powered a header from a Billy King corner off a post before Moore saved well again from Barry Cotter at the death.

UCD: Moore; Dunne (Norris, 79), Gallagher, Todd, Osam; Caffrey, Higgins (Nolan, 60); Dignam (Ryan, 60), Brennan, Duffy; Lonergan.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Rogers; Brockbank, Redmond, Grivosti, Breslin; Lennon, Timmermans (O’Reilly, 72); Cotter, Forrester (King, 85), Atakayi; Coughlan (E. Doyle, 57).

Referee: Oliver Moran (Dublin).