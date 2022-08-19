Bray stun stuttering hosts as Tribe's title fight begins to fade

Galway United 1 Bray Wanderers 2

In a gripping SSE Airtricity League First Division title race every match matters deeply. So this loss for Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park really hurt the Tribesmen as Bray Wanderers summoned a defiant display to earn the full complement of spoils.

The hard-working visitors' grabbed two first half-goals courtesy of Ben Feeney and Colin Kelly to seize the initiative.

In the dying embers of the game United substitute Ronan Manning trimmed the deficit with a stoppage-time penalty, but Bray survived.

Following a couple of recent setbacks, John Caulfield's charges were completely aware of the significance of this encounter.

A hugely controversial meeting at the RSC featuring two Waterford penalties and a Conor McCormack red card ensured the Tribesmen were under duress.

Early on United had an opportunity in the fourth minute when referee Kevin O'Sullivan awarded a penalty for a Jamie Hollywood foul on Rob Manley.

From the resultant spot-kick Bray custodian Stephen McGuinness made an excellent save to deny David Hurley.

Having survived that scare, Bray subsequently pounced in the eighth minute to stun the locals. Conor Clifford and Jack Hudson crafted a chance for willing frontrunner Ben Feeney, who netted.

Dean Zambra, Clifford and Hollywood were instrumental in the centre of the park for a determined Bray outfit, who were causing United problems.

Paul Fox and Colin Kelly were both unfortunate not to score before a second goal arrived in the 28th minute.

On this occasion Feeney turned provider for Kelly as the former United attacker delivered a crisp finish for Pat Devlin's charges.

At the opposite end Stephen Walsh, David Hurley, and Francely Lomboto went close for the disappointing home side.

Still by the time the interval rolled around Bray departed armed with a significant advantage ensuring that the Tribesmen needed to launch a comeback mission.

After the restart, though, Bray, with Jack Hudson, Hugh Douglas, and Kevin Knight effective at the back frustrated the promotion chasers.

Inevitably there was a late rally from the home team as replacements Adam Thomas and David Tarmey were unable to convert. In the 88th minute Bray substitute Zach Donohue was sent off for a second yellow card.

Three minutes into additional time Hugh Douglas fouled Stephen Walsh in the area with Manning rattling the net from the subsequent penalty.

There was one last-gasp effort from United, but Walsh rifled wide from an acute angle. Bray, gutsy throughout, went away from the Corribside venue heartened.

For United it was a demoralising evening. With only one point pocketed from the past three league matches, United need to generate form and momentum.

Galway United: Kearns; Hemmings (Rowe, 68), Finnerty, Lyons, O'Reilly (Manning, 68); Lomboto (Dimas, HT), Hery (Thomas, HT), Hurley, McCarthy; Manley (Tarmey, HT), Walsh.

Bray Wanderers: McGuinness; Hudson, Douglas, Knight; Dalton (O'Neill, 87), Zambra, Clifford, Hollywood (McManus, 90), Fox (Lynch, 87); Feeney, Kelly (Donohue, 78).

Referee: Kevin O'Sullivan.