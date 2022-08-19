Rooney's stunner helps Drogs frustrate Derry again

Drogheda United 1 Derry City 1

Derry City missed another chance to close the gap on the top two of the Premier Division as Drogheda United again proved themselves a team for the big occasion.

After last week’s stalemate against the champions, United held Ruaidhri Higgins’s side to a 1-1 draw for the third time this season. Their excellent record against the top three warrants recognition.

Derry hit the front six minutes before the interval and it was no less than they deserved towards the end of a first half which they controlled.

Both Patrick McEleney and Will Patching had clear sights on goal in the opening exchanges, with the latter forcing a save from Colin McCabe. In truth, he should have scored when through after a loose United ball in their defensive third.

James Akintunde continued his fine recent form, and justified his inclusion ahead of 11-goal Jamie McGonigle, when he hit the lead goal. His recent scoring streak means this is now his best scoring season in a Derry shirt.

Cameron Dummigan delivered a low cross. Akintunde rolled Keith Cowan and produced a smart finish into the corner, beyond the Drogheda goalkeeper.

The hosts posed so many more questions for their visitors after the break. A one-sided game became a genuine contest. They were level when Rooney curled in a stunning free kick from 25-yards. Just as he had done against Shels a week earlier, Rooney lit up Head In The Game Park with a momentary exhibition of perfect technique.

He almost did it again when after Evan Weir forced a save from Brian Maher, his long range effort bounced off the bar and away. Ryan Graydon had Derry’s best opportunity to win it but he was off-target.

DROGHEDA UNITED: McCabe; Poynton, Quinn, Cowan, Weir; Deegan, Nugent; Grimes (Foley, 84), Markey, Rooney; Williams.

DERRY CITY: Maher; Dummigan, Connolly, McJannet, Coll; Diallo, Patching, McEleney (Glass, 81); Graydon, Akintunde (McGonigle, 76), Duffy (Kavanagh, 76).

Referee: Damien MacGraith