Manchester United confirm agreement reached to sign Casemiro

Manchester United have reached agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of midfielder Casemiro.

Erik ten Hag's side have been looking to reinforce their midfield all summer and Brazil international Casemiro emerged this week as their main target.

A statement read: "Manchester United is delighted to announce that the club has reached agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of Casemiro.

"The transfer is subject to the agreement of personal terms, UK visa requirements and a medical.

"Casemiro has played over 500 professional games, including 63 at international level for his native Brazil. He has won 17 major honours in his illustrious career including five Champions League titles and the Copa America.

"We all look forward to welcoming Casemiro to Old Trafford."

United have been linked with Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong all summer and have more recently been linked with a move for PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Casemiro is a five-time Champions League winner who has been a key part of Madrid's midfield, forming a legendary triumverate with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.