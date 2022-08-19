Carlo Ancelotti confirms Casemiro will leave Madrid for Manchester United

Real Madrid and United still in negotiations over transfer
OUTGOING: Real Madrid's Casemiro, left, speaks with Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti after winning the UEFA Super Cup. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Fri, 19 Aug, 2022 - 13:02
Taku Zvobgo

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Casemiro intends to join Manchester United from Real Madrid after speaking with the Brazilian international.

“I have spoken with Casemiro. He wants to try a new challenge. We understand his decision,” the Madrid coach revealed at a press conference on Friday morning.

The 30-year-old defensive midfielder has told Ancelotti he wants a new challenge after winning five Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles. Negotiations between Madrid and United are still ongoing but Ancelotti has made it clear he will not play on Saturday against Celta Vigo. “[As far as a] replacement [is concerned] we have signed [Aurélien] Tchouaméni and he’s one of the best on the market. Then we have [Toni] Kroos and [Eduardo] Camavinga,” he added.

Casemiro would be United’s fourth signing of the window if it were to be completed, with his decision to move coming as a surprise to Ancelotti. “Yesterday I realised [it] was a real thing. My plans won’t change,” he said.

It is unlikely the player would be registered in time for Monday night’s Premier League clash with arch-rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford, at which protests are planned with the club currently bottom of the Premier League.

Guardian

