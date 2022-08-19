Cork City and Galway set to continue their battle at the top

Seven games remain for Galway United to claw back the four-point lead Cork City enjoy in pole position at the First Division summit.

Each of the top two dropped points to Waterford in the past week but Galway’s defeat at the RSC and Cork’s stalemate against the Blues leaves the Tribesmen a point worse off.

John Caulfield’s side host a Bray Wanderers side in freefall while City make the short hop to Cork Ramblers for the Cork derby in Friday’s series of fixtures.

“We know we are in the business end of the season and can’t afford to drop points,” admitted former Rebels boss Caulfield.

“Pat Devlin always has Bray a well-organised team and they have picked up quite a few good results this season.”

Athlone Town host Treaty United in tonight’s other fixture, with Longford Town and Wexford squaring up on Saturday.

In the Premier Division, Damien Duff is demanding an improvement from his Shelbourne side following their defeat at Drogheda United. A full house should be at Tolka Park to see them welcome Bohemians – not that the Irish legend feels there’ll be much hospitality shown to their neighbours.

“The lads know what’s expected and the standards we have, we didn’t hit them against Drogheda,” said Duff.

“You can lose football games, but it's not good enough to lose it because the other team is hungrier or had more desire.

“This is a massive Dublin derby, you don’t have to be involved in the league long to feel the tension, could even go stronger, and call it what it is, the dislike, there’s obviously a lot of history there down the years.

“The players probably feel they owe the fans after the last day, they’ve been brilliant with us, behind us all season, and we want to respond to last week for ourselves, show what we can do, and also to show the fans as well and repay them for their support.”

Elsewhere in the top-flight, Drogheda host Derry City, UCD take on St Patrick’s Athletic while Finn Harps are in dire need of a result against north-west rivals Sligo Rovers to bolster their survival ambitions.

Premier Division

Friday, August 19: Drogheda United v Derry City, Head in the Game Park; Shelbourne v Bohemians, Tolka Park; UCD AFC v St Patrick’s Athletic, UCD Bowl; Finn Harps v Sligo Rovers, Finn Park (8pm).

Sunday, August 21: Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk, Tallaght Stadium (7pm).

First Division

Friday, August 19: Athlone Town v Treaty United, Athlone Town Stadium; Cobh Ramblers v Cork City, St Colman’s Park; Galway United v Bray Wanderers, Eamonn Deacy Park.

Saturday, August 20: Longford Town v Wexford, Bishopsgate (7:30pm).