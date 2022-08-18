Heather O'Reilly scores winner for Shelbourne in Champions League

ZNK Pomurje 0-1 Shelbourne

Heather O’Reilly first Shelbourne goal turned out to be vital as the Reds progressed to the final qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League with a 1-0 victory over Pomurje in Slovenia.

The World Cup winner and three-time Olympic gold medallist came out of retirement earlier this month to join Shels for the remainder of the season.

That decision has already reaped dividends as the American nodded home a looping header amid a blistering early flurry that also saw Noelle Murray denied from the spot.

O’Reilly, 37, kept her cool to guide a header over the despairing keeper Iva Kocijan and into the corner to send the traveling band of Reds into elation.

Goalkeeper Amanda Budden was forced to pull off a string of fine saves as the Slovenians pressed to keep their campaign alive through seven minutes of injury time.

But it’s the Reds who will go on to face Valur of Iceland, after they beat Armenians Hayasa 2-0, in a bid to become the first Irish side to reach the group stages of the Champions League, Indeed, it could have been more comfortable for the champions had Noelle Murray converted her penalty within two minutes.

Captain Pearl Slattery was hauled down at a corner by Maja Dimitijevic and Danish referee Fredrikke Lydia Sokjaer had no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

Murray’s straight run-up was easily-read by the keeper, who saved with her legs to grant the home side a reprieve.

It didn’t last, however, as Pomurje failed to adequately deal with a Murray corner and, though she still had a lot to do, O’Reilly made her looping header look easy.

Murray was involved again shortly afterwards as her 20-yarder was tipped onto the bar by the busy Kocijan.

The home side got a hold in the game and should have levelled on the half-hour as a a great turn from Kaja Korosec saw her cross perfectly for striker Saky Yoshida.

She looked certain to turn the ball past Budden but Keeva Keenan did enough to put her off and the keeper won the ensuing scramble to keep the ball out of the net.

Budden came to the rescue again in injury time as a deflected shot bounced for Sara Makovec and the Corkwoman was again out like a light to smother.

The keeper denied Makovec from a free kick early in the second half before then denying Karosec with another shot from range.

The best Shels could muster was a half-chance for Emma Starr, after she was teed up by sub Abbie Larkin, but she shanked her effort.

O’Reilly’s goal proved to be enough as Shels survived a siege in the scarcely-believable seven added minutes to make it to the final against Valur on Sunday.

ZNK Pomurje: Iva Kocijan; Maja Dimitijevic, Evelina Kos, Ziva Rakovec (Luana Zajmi 71), Tija Sosatric; Kaja Horvat, Lara Klopcic, Kaja Korosec; Spela Kolbl, Sara Makovec, Saki Yoshida (Noelle Vilcnik 66).

Shelbourne FC: Amanda Budden; Shauna Fox, Jessica Gargan (Leah F Doyle 46), Keeva Keenan, Pearl Slattery; Rachel Graham (Alex Kavanagh 71), Jessie Stapleton, Emma Starr; Noelle Murray, Heather O’Reilly (Abbie Larkin 53), Jemma Quinn (Megan Smyth-Lynch 81).

Referee: Fredrikke Lydia Sokjaer (Denmark).