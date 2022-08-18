Dominic Solanke to undergo fitness test ahead of Arsenal clash

Solanke was ever-present last season as the Cherries won promotion to the top flight but missed last weekend’s 4-0 thrashing at champions Manchester City due to an ankle issue
Dominic Solanke to undergo fitness test ahead of Arsenal clash

FITNESS RACE: Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke missed last weekend’s heavy loss at champions Manchester City. Pic: Steven Paston/PA

Thu, 18 Aug, 2022 - 16:00
PA Sport

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker will make a late call on striker Dominic Solanke ahead of Saturday evening’s Premier League clash with Arsenal.

Solanke was ever-present last season as the Cherries won promotion to the top flight but missed last weekend’s 4-0 thrashing at champions Manchester City due to an ankle issue.

The 24-year-old will undergo a fitness test before the Gunners arrive at Vitality Stadium, while Parker could hand a first start to Argentina defender Marcos Senesi.

“The team news will probably be similar to last week,” Parker told a press conference.

“Dominic Solanke maybe (could be involved), we’ll have to assess him tomorrow and make a call.

“Everyone has come out of last week’s game well.”

Parker remains without summer signings Ryan Fredericks (calf) and Joe Rothwell (quad).

He is considering thrusting centre-back Senesi into his starting XI after handing him a debut from the bench at Etihad Stadium following his arrival from Feyenoord.

“Marcos came in late last week and I didn’t think it was the right game for him to come into, he’d barely had any training with the group,” said Parker.

“He’s had another week of training and is in a better place to come in at the weekend. We’ll see where we are tomorrow, and I’ll make the call on him.

“He’s in a better position this week in terms of the training he’s done and the work he’s had to do.”

More in this section

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Fulham - Premier League - Molineux Stadium Nottingham Forest agree £35m fee with Wolves for Morgan Gibbs-White
Norway v Northern Ireland - UEFA Women's Euro 2022 - Group A - St Mary's Stadium Rachel Furness puts Northern Ireland career on hold due to personal reasons
Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Chelsea to take ‘strongest action’ after alleged racism towards Son Heung-min
BournemouthPlace: UK
<p>STAYING PUT: Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers, left, expects Wesley Fofana, right, to stay with the club. Pic: PA</p>

Brendan Rodgers does not expect Wesley Fofana to be leaving Leicester

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up