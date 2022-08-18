Chelsea to take ‘strongest action’ after alleged racism towards Son Heung-min

Chelsea have pledged to take the 'strongest action' after an alleged racist incident against Son Heung-min in Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Tottenham
Chelsea to take ‘strongest action’ after alleged racism towards Son Heung-min

ABUSED: Chelsea have pledged to impose the strongest punishment on a spectator who allegedly racially abused Son Heung-min. Pic: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

Thu, 18 Aug, 2022 - 14:55
Nick Purewal

Chelsea have pledged to take the “strongest action” after an alleged racist incident against Son Heung-min in Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Tottenham.

South Korea forward Son is alleged to have been racially abused by a member of the crowd at Stamford Bridge in Sunday’s top-flight clash.

Chelsea have previously handed out life bans to supporters found guilty of racial abuse at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues took their latest initiative in the long-running No To Hate campaign before Sunday’s Spurs clash, taking steps to make it easier for spectators to report alleged abuses.

The back of every seat at Stamford Bridge now has instructions on how to report incidents of abuse, either by text or by barcode on a smartphone.

Chelsea believe that identifying a specific seat from which incidents either happen or are reported will help increase the chances of individuals being caught.

Chelsea FC has consistently made its zero tolerance position on discriminatory behaviour very clear

“Chelsea Football Club finds any form of discriminatory behaviour totally abhorrent. It has no place at Chelsea or in any of our communities,” read a Chelsea statement.

“Chelsea FC has consistently made its zero tolerance position on discriminatory behaviour very clear, yet there are still idiots like this that attach themselves to this club as so called ‘fans’, which shames Chelsea FC, our coaches, players, staff and our true supporters.

“We are investigating this incident and, if identified, this individual will face the strongest action from the club.”

More in this section

Brentford v Manchester United - Premier League - Gtech Community Stadium Glazers out? – Takeover talk ramps up at Manchester United
FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-LEICESTER Arsenal’s fast start is no accident: it is a reward for planning and patience
Sporting Lisbon v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League - Round of 16 - 1st Leg - Jose Alvalade Stadium Wolves sign Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes for club record fee
ChelseaRacismPlace: UK
<p>Aidan Keena of Sligo Rovers receives the SSE Airtricity / SWI Player of the Month for July 2022 at The Showgrounds in Sligo. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile</p>

Top-scorer Aidan Keena wins League of Ireland Player of the Month award

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up