Top-scorer Aidan Keena wins League of Ireland Player of the Month award

Aidan Keena’s influence in the march of Sligo Rovers to the third round of the Europa Conference League has helped him clinch a second SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers' Ireland Player of the Month award.

The striker struck crucial goals in July away to Bala Town and Motherwell as the Bit O’Red progressed to their furthest stage of European competition.

The Mullingar native also rattled the net in the league in over Shelbourne, sealing his double. He had lifted the award in March.

St Patrick’s Athletic goalkeeper Joseph Anang - whose loan spell with the Saints has since ended - was runner-up in the voting, while Shamrock Rovers forward Rory Gaffney finished third.

“It’s brilliant to win the Player of the Month award again,” said Keena, the Premier Division’s top scorer with 11 goals this season.

“If your team is doing well, you’re always going to get chances as a striker. We hit a good bit of form, and I got a few chances and put them away, thank God.

“Going into any season, your aim is to be up there for the top goalscorer. Hopefully by the end of it, I’ll still be there.” Under John Russell, Rovers enjoyed some memorable nights in the Europa Conference League this summer before exiting at the hands of Norwegian side Viking.

“The European run was brilliant for the club - fans, players and coaching staff alike,” Keena added. “We loved it and hopefully we can push on in the rest of the games and qualify for next season as well.”